‘Change is needed’: Netherlands logs 23,000 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

Positive tests for coronavirus infections continue to climb at a shocking rate. As of 10:00 this morning, 23,066 new cases were reported to the RIVM in the past 24 hours.

This is the second-highest number in the Netherlands since the pandemic first broke out — reports the NOS.

The average number of positive tests is increasing drastically. In just the past week, an average of 21,599 positive infections per day was recorded — a 49% increase from two weeks ago. 🙃

ICU admissions and deaths

2,430 patients have been admitted to the hospital, 470 of whom are in the ICU. The number of deaths has also seen an increase.

In the past 24 hours, 29 patients were reported to the RIVM to have died from coronavirus complications.

Extra measures likely

The outgoing cabinet is advising people to adhere to the measures to reduce the high infection rate. On December 3, the government will decide whether extra measures will be introduced.

Depending on whether people adhere to the measures or not, it’s possible that these extra measures could be brought into effect before December 3.

“A change is needed,” said Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte.

Feature Image: photosis/Depositphotos