‘Change is needed’: Netherlands logs 23,000 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

NewsHealthPolitics & Society
Nicole Ogden 🇹🇭 🇺🇸
Photo-of-corona-test-location-sign
Image: photosis/Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/468721914/stock-photo-dutch-corona-test-location-information.html

Positive tests for coronavirus infections continue to climb at a shocking rate. As of 10:00 this morning, 23,066 new cases were reported to the RIVM in the past 24 hours.

This is the second-highest number in the Netherlands since the pandemic first broke out — reports the NOS.

The average number of positive tests is increasing drastically. In just the past week, an average of 21,599 positive infections per day was recorded — a 49% increase from two weeks ago. 🙃

ICU admissions and deaths

2,430 patients have been admitted to the hospital, 470 of whom are in the ICU. The number of deaths has also seen an increase.

In the past 24 hours, 29 patients were reported to the RIVM to have died from coronavirus complications.

Extra measures likely

The outgoing cabinet is advising people to adhere to the measures to reduce the high infection rate. On December 3, the government will decide whether extra measures will be introduced.

Depending on whether people adhere to the measures or not, it’s possible that these extra measures could be brought into effect before December 3.

“A change is needed,” said Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte.

Follow DutchReview on Facebook for the latest coronavirus news and updates in the Netherlands.

Feature Image: photosis/Depositphotos

Previous articleI tried a Dutch at-home fertility test — here’s what happened
Nicole Ogden 🇹🇭 🇺🇸
Hailing from the bustling city of Bangkok, Nicole is a Thai/American international student who came to the Netherlands to study linguistics. When she's not reading books or listening to true crime podcasts, she's practising her singing and guitar skills! She is also attempting to pick up the Dutch language (moeilijk).

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Crime

Riots rip through Dutch cities for three nights straight

Several Dutch cities have seen anger and violence from rioters riled up by the current coronavirus measures, including the latest...
Farah Al Mazouni -

Latest posts

‘Change is needed’: Netherlands logs 23,000 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

Nicole Ogden 🇹🇭 🇺🇸 -
Positive tests for coronavirus infections continue to climb at a shocking rate. As of 10:00 this morning, 23,066 new cases were reported to the...

I tried a Dutch at-home fertility test — here’s what happened

Samantha Dixon 🇦🇺 -
When I was 18, I was completely sure that by 25 I’d be married to a man, doting on at least two children, and...

A mosaic map colours life into Delft history

Kathryn van den Berg -
When one thinks of street art, graffiti images on walls or random sculptures along walkways most readily come to mind. Rarely does this concept...

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X