Tickets from €10: Train trips to Berlin, Paris, and Basel are about to get a whole lot cheaper (but there’s a catch)

You gotta pay for cheap 💸

NewsInternationalPolitics & SocietyTraffic
Samantha Dixon 🇦🇺
Samantha Dixon 🇦🇺
Last updated
2 minute read
composite photo of known buildings in berlin, paris, and basel
Image: DutchReview

A new train provider wants to shake up the European rail business — and they’re starting with cheap day trains to Paris and Berlin. Basel is also on the cards.

Say goodbye to short-haul flights when you need a new European city fix on the cheap: in 2024, you can hop on a train for as little as €10 instead.

GoVolta, a FlyWise subsidiary and owner of the night train company GreenCityTrip, wants to provide an affordable alternative to air travel, reports Treinreiziger.nl.

With the plan, the company hopes to run a service between:

  • Amsterdam and Berlin once a day
  • Amsterdam and Paris once a day
  • Amsterdam and Basel three times a week

Cheap trains, but what’s the catch?

Alright, there’s no such thing as a free (or cheap) lunch. GoVolta offers these cheap in the same way that companies like RyanAir and FlixBus offer things for cheap: they offer a whole bunch of paid extras.

That means that while your ticket may only be €10, you’ll need to pay for luggage and choosing a seat.

@dutchreview

Snoozing from Amsterdam to Berlin and back. 😴 #nighttrain #traintravel #interrailing #europeantravel #europeantravelguide #amsterdam #berlin #europeansleeper #europeansleepertrain #dutchreview #fyp

♬ Riptide – Vance Joy

Maarten Bastian, CEO of GoVolta, explains that was to make the prices comparable to a plane.

“Otherwise, the plane is the cheapest, and people don’t choose the train. We don’t want that.”

Of course, those €10 tickets are going to be limited. €50 to €60 for a return trip is more likely for Berlin, while Paris is more likely to be €80.

And that’s not all…

But before you go booking your (unreserved seat) ticket, there’s another pretty big catch: the train journey will take way longer than it does now.

Due to the trains and the timetable that GoVolta will use, the journey to both Paris and Berlin will take about eight hours.

Compare that to the Eurostar, which takes you from Amsterdam to Paris in less than three-and-a-half hours, or the current Berlin travel time of about six hours.

Plans for the future

GoVolta’s plans for rail domination don’t stop there. The company wants direct trains to Munich and Copenhagen.

They also have a plan for trains from Germany to Paris and from Antwerp or Brussels to Germany.

Timetables and expected start dates

Curious about how you can jump aboard? Here’s the lowdown:

🇩🇪 Amsterdam to Berlin

The Amsterdam — Berlin line is expected to start from May 1, 2024. The company plans to run a daily train.

Image: FlyWise

🇫🇷 Amsterdam to Paris

If you’re seeking a bit of ooh-la-la, rest assured, knowing you’ll be able to chow down a real French croissant sometime in the summer of 2024. The exact date is not yet known.

Image: FlyWise

🇨🇭 Amsterdam to Basel

Feeling a little more Swiss? A train to Basel is also planned for sometime in 2024, with an expected return ticket price of around €50 to €60.

Image: FlyWise

Will these new train services get you off short-haul flights? Tell us in the comments below!

Feature Image:DutchReview
Previous article
Dos and don’ts of riding a bicycle in the Netherlands
Next article
MDMA in Moet champagne? After one death, a suspect is finally arrested
Samantha Dixon 🇦🇺
Samantha Dixon 🇦🇺
Sam isn’t great at being Dutch. Originally hailing from Australia, she came to study in the Netherlands without knowing where the country was on a map. She once accidentally ordered the entire ice-cream menu at Smullers. She still can’t jump on the back of a moving bike. But, she remains fascinated by the tiny land of tall people.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Crime

Rotterdam man died alone in his house and wasn’t found for a whole year

A deceased man has been found in his home in Rotterdam. Police believe he may have been dead for a...
Samantha Dixon 🇦🇺 -

Latest posts

Best Black Friday deals in the Netherlands [2023]

Samantha Dixon 🇦🇺 - 0
Looking to score some Black Friday bargains in the Netherlands in 2023? We’ve rounded up the top deals that will save you some cash.  Black...

The complete guide to writing a top Sinterklaas poem

Samantha Dixon 🇦🇺 - 1
There is no Dutch tradition as cherished as the Sinterklaas poem (well, except perhaps Zwarte Piet). But, what is this mysterious sinterklaasgedicht — and how...

7 things you didn’t know about The Hague

Ailish Lalor - 1
Ah, The Hague. The international city of peace and justice, the home of many international institutions, and the seat of the Dutch government. Already...

It's happening

Upcoming events

View Calendar

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work with us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

© 2023 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.