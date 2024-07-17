Asking if you’re ready for summer is probably a stupid question — July might finally feel like July this weekend and all we can say is, FINALLY. 🥳

If you love the heat, you’ll certainly want to make the most of the dry, tropical week before us. (And, perhaps, question why you live in the Netherlands. 👀)

But if you hate the heat? Well, you’ve been spoilt recently… and it won’t be long until your cold-blooded existence will be satisfied again.

Summer’s comin’ in hot

Let us build some sun-spense: it all begins with a thirst-inducing Thursday, with temperatures between 24 and 26 degrees and even up to 27 degrees in the southeast.

Then there’s fan-yourself Friday, which will maintain the tropical vibes with more dry, sunny weather (and temps creeping up to 30 degrees), as reported by AD.

And, finally, the star of the show: sizzling Saturday. 🥵

Thermometers will soar to a scorching 32 degrees Celsius in the southeast and 31 degrees inland. If the winds hold off, it’s likely to be a perfect beach day.

Helaas, thunderstorms loom towards the end of the day on Saturday, and rainy, cooler days will follow next week.

How will you enjoy this week’s scorching sunshine? Let us know in the comments below.