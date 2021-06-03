Night train from Maastricht to Schiphol? This could be a reality

Move out of the way NS, Arriva is stepping up its game. The transport company has just submitted a request to the Dutch government for night trains running to the Randstad from Groningen and Maastricht.

As the world is gearing itself for the prospect of summer holidays, Dutch rail companies aren’t missing a beat. Schiphol will be the main destination, to cater for the jet setters. The Maastricht train will arrive at the airport at 3:30 AM, leaving just enough time to catch an early morning flight.

Arriva wants these night trains to be running by 2023, beginning with one of each service per week, reports the NRC.

Rising to the competition

The director of Arriva Netherlands, Anne Hettinga, told the NCR this move will help them compete with the top transport player, NS. “We are gnawing at the monopoly position of NS forever,” he says. He adds that he doesn’t believe the Dutch government is doing enough to regulate the railway market.

Feature Image: Deutsche Bahn/Press Release