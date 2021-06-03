Night train from Maastricht to Schiphol? This could be a reality

Chloe Lovatt
Arriva-spurt-night-train-travellig-from-Maastricht-to-schiphol
Image: Deutsche Bahn/Supplied

Move out of the way NS, Arriva is stepping up its game. The transport company has just submitted a request to the Dutch government for night trains running to the Randstad from Groningen and Maastricht.

As the world is gearing itself for the prospect of summer holidays, Dutch rail companies aren’t missing a beat. Schiphol will be the main destination, to cater for the jet setters. The Maastricht train will arrive at the airport at 3:30 AM, leaving just enough time to catch an early morning flight.

Arriva wants these night trains to be running by 2023, beginning with one of each service per week, reports the NRC.

READ MORE | An overnight train from the Netherlands to Scandinavia? It could be a thing soon!

Rising to the competition

The director of Arriva Netherlands, Anne Hettinga, told the NCR this move will help them compete with the top transport player, NS. “We are gnawing at the monopoly position of NS forever,” he says. He adds that he doesn’t believe the Dutch government is doing enough to regulate the railway market.

Would hop on a night train from Groningen? Let us know in the comments!

Feature Image: Deutsche Bahn/Press Release

Chloe Lovatthttp://globeshuffler.wordpress.com
A British native, Chloe has a love for other languages and cultures, having lived in Spain before moving to the Netherlands. She is keen to explore the Dutch landscape, cultural spots and — the most important — food! After being here for a few months she already has developed a mild addiction to kibbeling.

