Vienna to Amsterdam: the Netherlands welcomes the first night train from Austria today

Have you been dreaming of going to sleep in one country and waking up in another? Well, now you can! The first night train between Amsterdam and Vienna departed last night. From today onwards, the so-called “Nightjet” will glide over the Dutch railways daily.

The departure of the first Nightjet with an Amsterdam-Vienna connection has been long-awaited. The original plans by the Austrian Federal Railways (ÖBB) were made back in 2019 but due to the coronavirus, an official launch was postponed until now, reports the NOS.

Enjoy your breakfast in Munich, Innsbruck, or Vienna

The Nightjet departs from Amsterdam early in the evening and arrives in Munich, Innsbruck, and Vienna the next morning.

The several destination options are made possible by a quick stop in Nuremberg where the trainset divides into two — with one heading for Munich and Innsbruck, and one for Vienna.

Just like its destinations, the Nightjet also offers multiple options for carriages. So whether you are looking for something goedkoop or are ready to splurge, there are tickets available for every budget.

For the die-hards without sensitive backs, you can book a regular upright seat for €30, or you can level up to a reclining seat for €60. If you, on the other hand, are adamant about getting your beauty sleep, then you might want to invest in a spot in the sleeping carriage. There, the ticket prices start from €90 but include breakfast — lekker!

🇦🇹😴🇳🇱 Good morning everyone🌄! I slept very well at my sleeper compartment's bed of very new @unsereOEBB🇦🇹 #Nightjet 420/40490 from #Innsbruck/#Vienna to #Amsterdem 🥰!



🏞️ Meanwhile the landscape around #Cologne🇩🇪 is passing by! I love it 😍! Have a wonderful day! 👍 pic.twitter.com/AZflr7RR9V — Dining Car (@_DiningCar) May 25, 2021

Grab your pillow and negative PCR test

Before you get ready to jump on the Nightjet, make sure that you are keeping with the current travel restrictions as coronavirus restrictions still apply.

To travel to Germany, you need to have a negative PCR test. Currently, both Germany and Austria have the colour code orange according to Dutch travel advice, meaning that only necessary travel is permitted.

Quest for sustainability gives train travel a comeback

Though many airlines offer the option of paying extra for flight tickets to alleviate your carbon footprint, there now is an even better way for you to travel more sustainably.

According to the Dutch Railways (NS) and the ÖBB, night trains are becoming more popular as they can offer a sustainable alternative to planes. In fact, the Nightjet from Amsterdam to Vienna saves 350 kilograms of CO2 emissions compared to a plane.

Feature Image: ÖBB/Supplied





