Vienna to Amsterdam: the Netherlands welcomes the first night train from Austria today

NewsInternational
Christine Stein Hededam
Christine Stein Hededam
Photo-night-train-between-amsterdam-and-vienna
Image: Press Release/Supplied https://presse.oebb.at/en/image-gallery-videos/nightjet

Have you been dreaming of going to sleep in one country and waking up in another? Well, now you can! The first night train between Amsterdam and Vienna departed last night. From today onwards, the so-called “Nightjet” will glide over the Dutch railways daily.

The departure of the first Nightjet with an Amsterdam-Vienna connection has been long-awaited. The original plans by the Austrian Federal Railways (ÖBB) were made back in 2019 but due to the coronavirus, an official launch was postponed until now, reports the NOS.

Enjoy your breakfast in Munich, Innsbruck, or Vienna

The Nightjet departs from Amsterdam early in the evening and arrives in Munich, Innsbruck, and Vienna the next morning.

READ MORE | Fall asleep in Amsterdam, wake up in Vienna: new night train coming to the Netherlands

The several destination options are made possible by a quick stop in Nuremberg where the trainset divides into two — with one heading for Munich and Innsbruck, and one for Vienna.

Just like its destinations, the Nightjet also offers multiple options for carriages. So whether you are looking for something goedkoop or are ready to splurge, there are tickets available for every budget.

For the die-hards without sensitive backs, you can book a regular upright seat for €30, or you can level up to a reclining seat for €60. If you, on the other hand, are adamant about getting your beauty sleep, then you might want to invest in a spot in the sleeping carriage. There, the ticket prices start from €90 but include breakfast — lekker!

Grab your pillow and negative PCR test

Before you get ready to jump on the Nightjet, make sure that you are keeping with the current travel restrictions as coronavirus restrictions still apply.

To travel to Germany, you need to have a negative PCR test. Currently, both Germany and Austria have the colour code orange according to Dutch travel advice, meaning that only necessary travel is permitted.

Quest for sustainability gives train travel a comeback

Though many airlines offer the option of paying extra for flight tickets to alleviate your carbon footprint, there now is an even better way for you to travel more sustainably.

According to the Dutch Railways (NS) and the ÖBB, night trains are becoming more popular as they can offer a sustainable alternative to planes. In fact, the Nightjet from Amsterdam to Vienna saves 350 kilograms of CO2 emissions compared to a plane.

Will you be using the new night train? Tell us in the comments below!

Feature Image: ÖBB/Supplied


Previous articleMysterious boulder found on Dutch road: what is it? and where did it come from?
Christine Stein Hededam
Christine Stein Hededam
A Dane with a special place in her heart for Minnesota, Christine is now falling in love with everything Dutch. Between finishing her bachelor’s degree, learning Dutch, and doing yoga teacher training, you will find her wandering about the Hague. Always up for visiting new places, she loves to explore the Netherlands with friends and takes pride in scoping out cute cafés (wherein to discuss books, big plans, and food).

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

News

Mysterious boulder found on Dutch road: what is it? and where did it come from?

Last night, police officers in Zeist received a report that a two by four meter boulder had been discovered on...
Jen Lorimer -

Latest posts

Vienna to Amsterdam: the Netherlands welcomes the first night train from Austria today

Christine Stein Hededam -
Have you been dreaming of going to sleep in one country and waking up in another? Well, now you can! The first night train...

Mysterious boulder found on Dutch road: what is it? and where did it come from?

Jen Lorimer -
Last night, police officers in Zeist received a report that a two by four meter boulder had been discovered on the road in Oranje...

Dutch airline KLM to stop flying over Belarus after Rutte condemns the country

Chloe Lovatt -
The Dutch airline will not fly over Belarus after the Belarusian authorities forced a Ryanair flight to land on Sunday. The plane was grounded...

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X