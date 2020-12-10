A man has been arrested in Haarlem after reportedly making a bomb threat at Schiphol Airport on Wednesday afternoon.

Emergency services were dispatched to the airport around 3 PM yesterday after reports of a “suspicious situation” emerged, reports De Telegraaf.

A plane was evacuated while the Royal Netherlands Marechaussee conducted a full search. No explosive device was found onboard the aircraft. The destination of the plane has not been disclosed.

The aircraft was released in the early evening, and part of concourse D at Schiphol was also closed for some time in connection with the investigation.

Despite a few gate changes, air traffic was not impacted by the event, said a Schiphol spokesperson.

Feature image for illustrative purposes only: Defensie Nederland/Wikimedia Commons/CC1.0