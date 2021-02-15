The legendary Orient Express is coming to the Netherlands this summer.

Have you ever wanted to soak up the atmosphere of the world’s most legendary train and experience the place where Hercule Poirot solved one of his famous crimes? This may be your chance.

The train is scheduled to leave Amsterdam Centraal on June 24, 2021, taking passengers on a two-day journey through Brussels, Paris and all the way to Venice.

Why Amsterdam?

The train owner, Belmond, selected the Venice of the North as a start location for this year’s trip. Not only because Amsterdam is an iconic European city, but also because the subsequent journey offers picturesque views.

“This is the first time regular travelers can board the train in Amsterdam. We have been to the city once before as a private charter,” a spokesperson for Belmond told the Treinreiziger.

If you’re keen to join this magical journey, well — you better start saving up now. The ticket for two people for the two-day trip costs €6000.

Traveling in times of corona?

It almost seems surreal to be planning an adventurous train journey when the coronavirus is still tormenting the continent. However Belmond assures potential travelers that the journey is safe. The Orient Express is planned to start running this May.

