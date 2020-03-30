The state of New York in the United States has been one of the hardest struck regions by the coronavirus.

While the region is now undergoing a lockdown, that does not prevent passengers from leaving by plane and travelling abroad. Those who arrive in the Netherlands from the hard-hit region do not undergo any additional check-ups once arriving on Dutch soil, reports RTL Nieuws.

No medical check-ups

While in other countries, passengers arriving from regions which are strongly hit by the coronavirus have their temperature checked and asked if they have any complaints, at Schiphol, they are free to go. They need to respect, however, the necessary social distancing rules of 1.5 metres.

According to Schiphol, it is not their choice to make if to give medical check-ups or not. That choice belongs to the Government.

Dutch Cabin Crew Association expresses concerns

The Dutch Cabin Crew Association (VNC) have expressed their concerns over the current policy in regards to passengers coming from New York. They are worried about the risks presented to cabin crews coming in contact with potentially infected passengers. So far, seven flights occur per week to New York.

The VNC would like that New York is added to the list of risk countries, which are then prevented from flying to the Netherlands. So far on the list, there’s China, Iran, Italy, South Korea, Spain and Austria.

Who determines exactly which countries go on the risk list?

The risk countries are determined by the RIVM and the Ministry of Health, Welfare and Sports. As of now, the United States is not considered a risk country.

When asked about the issue, a spokesperson from the RIVM has said that given the current measures, the assumption is that who presents symptoms will simply stay home.

How much people respect the current measures is, however, a different issue entirely.

