You have a goal: you must increase the number of people taking the COVID-19 vaccination.

Your policy options:

a) people who choose not be vaccinated should have restrictions placed upon them,

b) people who choose to be vaccinated are rewarded with access to more public areas,

c) a balance between ‘a’ and ‘b’

What would you choose?

Of 1,640 Dutch people who took part in a study by TU Delft, RIVM, Erasmus University Rotterdam and Maastricht University, the majority leaned towards options (out of a total nine) that focused on reward over punishment.

Vaccination certificates could be key

Almost three-quarters of the participants were in favour of utilising vaccination certificates to earn access to shops, nursing homes and public transport when there is an outbreak in an area.

“That would mean that in the event of an outbreak in Amsterdam, the pubs could remain open, but only for people with a vaccination certificate,” says researcher Niek Mouter.

Importantly, the participants said that the freedoms for vaccinated people should only take place once everyone has had the opportunity to be vaccinated. Mouter says this will be “Probably sometime in the summer.”

Vaccine confidence

Of the participants in the study, 44 percent said they will definitely take the vaccine, and more than a quarter probably will.

This would be just enough to get coronavirus under control — around 70 percent of the Dutch population must be vaccinated before that happens.

Epidemiologist and behavioral expert Esther Metting told the NOS that the government needs to provide vaccination evidence to convince people to take the jab.

“It must first be clear how effective the vaccine is, to avoid false security of the evidence. Until then, the use of rapid tests may be more reliable.”

Self-imposed restrictions

Of those who said that they are unlikely to take the vaccine, half say that they are in favour of restrictions against unvaccinated people anyway. Mouter calls this remarkable.

“They choose a policy option that limits themselves. Despite the fact that they themselves may suffer from it, they think it is important that the economy can continue to run.”

Feature Image: Artem Podrez/Pexels