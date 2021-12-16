Princess Amalia’s birthday party had way too many guests

Hip, hip, hoera, another three cheers to the Dutch crown princess! In honour of Princess Amalia’s 18th birthday, the royal family held a party in the palace gardens to celebrate but it seems like they had trouble following coronavirus rules.

Prime Minister Rutte spoke of 21 guests who were invited to the party, but some sources have told De Telegraaf that closer to 100 people attended. At the time, the cabinet’s advice to only have a maximum of four people in the home applied. 😬

So what’s going on here? Will the royals get a slap on the wrist? You can probably guess the answer. 

In the clear — some would say

The Rijsvoorlichtingdienst (RVD, Government Information Services) stated that this party was well-within coronavirus prevention measures — all invitees were vaccinated and tested, and the party was held outside despite to rain so everyone could maintain a distance. 

The royal family were convinced that these precautions were enough to deal with the coronavirus responsibly. 

Royal exemptions?

As it turns out, even King Willem-Alexander had second thoughts about whether it was a good idea to host the party on the royal residence — and yep, it probably wasn’t. 

It is without a doubt that many Dutch people have been affected by the coronavirus measures. Unlike the princess, many young people who turned 18 over the past two years and were forced to celebrate with limited invitees. 

It seems the government has a lax interpretation of coronavirus measures when it comes to the royal family. 

This isn’t the first time the royal family has come under fire for breaking coronavirus rules; from celebrating during the European Championship in the streets to the family holiday in Greece, some may wonder how seriously the royal family is taking these precautions. 🤷

What do you think about this birthday party blunder? Tell us in the comments below!

Third culture kid Katrien is a Philippine native living in the Netherlands to finish her master's degree in political communication. You can usually find her trying to organize everything on Notion and the sticky notes app, otherwise, she’s nose-deep in a good book or obsessing over film soundtracks and video games.

3 COMMENTS

  1. probably with the precautions they said they took, the party was pretty safe. but:
    – not everyone has the means of a royal family like a Palace with garden to host 100 socially distanced people.
    – as a royal family, they are supposed to give the example.

  3. I do think until the covid spread is under control they should set a better example . Not only should they set an example for the people .the dad is getting up in years and is a risky situation.

