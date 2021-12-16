Dutch planetarium nominated as a UNESCO world heritage site

The Netherlands may have yet another fabulous heritage site to offer. Eise Eisinga Planetarium is the world’s oldest-working planetarium — and it has been nominated for the UNESCO World Heritage List.

The planetarium is located in Franeker, Friesland and was manufactured between 1744 and 1781 by Frisian wool manufacturer and businessman, Eise Eisinga.

Where does one find the space to build a planetarium in the 1700s? You may be wondering. Well, fun fact, he built the planetarium in his own house! 🔨🏠

Already a national monument

According to the UNESCO Nederlandse Commissie, it has been considered a national monument since 1967 and has an always up-to-date and realistic picture of the sun, the moon, earth, and the other five planets that were known at the time. ☀🌍

“A registration on the World Heritage List is a worldwide recognition of the special value of this planetarium,” says the outgoing cultural minister Van Engelshoven.

Let’s wish this planetarium succes that it gets picked as a world heritage site! 👍🏼

