Princess Amalia to pursue her studies at the University of Amsterdam

Landscape-photo-of-princess-amalia-of-the-netherands
Image: RvD - Frank Ruiter/Het Koninklijke Huis https://www.koninklijkhuis.nl/foto-en-video/portretfotos/prinses-van-oranje https://www.koninklijkhuis.nl/foto-en-video/portretfotos/prinses-van-oranje

Princess Amalia has decided to do her Bachelor’s degree in Politics, Psychology, Law and Economics (PPLE) at the University of Amsterdam, starting in the autumn of 2022.

The Government Information Service (RVD) recently announced that the Dutch princess of Orange was accepted into the program. Go, girl! ✨

According to a press release, Amalia is going to be sharing a rented apartment with fellow students. Imagine coming home to a literal princess, how leuk!

READ MORE | Studying in Amsterdam: everything you need to know

Welcoming message from the university

The University of Amsterdam wrote a welcoming message for the princess on Twitter.

In it, they say: “We are proud that Princess Amalia has chosen the PPLE study, a challenging and versatile study program at the university. We wish her, like all freshmen, a lot of success and fun with her education.”

Breaking traditions

Princess Amalia’s father, King Willem-Alexander, and her grandmother, Princess Beatrix, both studied in Leiden.

Going further back into history, the King’s aunt Margriet and grandmother Juliana also completed their studies in Leiden.

READ MORE | Conscious royal: Dutch Princess Amalia says no to allowance

However, it’s not that Princess Amalia actively wants to break this tradition. AD reports that Princess Amalia simply preferred the study program in Amsterdam over the options in Leiden.

What do you think about the Princess’ decision? Tell us in the comments below!

Feature Image:RvD - Frank Ruiter/Het Koninklijke Huis
Previous articleDutch Quirk #39: Say happy birthday to everyone
