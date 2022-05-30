Princess Amalia to pursue her studies at the University of Amsterdam

Princess Amalia has decided to do her Bachelor’s degree in Politics, Psychology, Law and Economics (PPLE) at the University of Amsterdam, starting in the autumn of 2022.

The Government Information Service (RVD) recently announced that the Dutch princess of Orange was accepted into the program. Go, girl! ✨

According to a press release, Amalia is going to be sharing a rented apartment with fellow students. Imagine coming home to a literal princess, how leuk!

Welcoming message from the university

The University of Amsterdam wrote a welcoming message for the princess on Twitter.

In it, they say: “We are proud that Princess Amalia has chosen the PPLE study, a challenging and versatile study program at the university. We wish her, like all freshmen, a lot of success and fun with her education.”

Wij zijn trots dat prinses Amalia @koninklijkhuis kiest voor @UvAPPLE, een uitdagende en veelzijdige opleiding aan de Universiteit van Amsterdam. Wij wensen haar, net als alle eerstejaars, heel veel succes en plezier met haar opleiding. https://t.co/7CTgX6j3GI — UvA Amsterdam (@UvA_Amsterdam) May 30, 2022

Breaking traditions

Princess Amalia’s father, King Willem-Alexander, and her grandmother, Princess Beatrix, both studied in Leiden.

Going further back into history, the King’s aunt Margriet and grandmother Juliana also completed their studies in Leiden.

However, it’s not that Princess Amalia actively wants to break this tradition. AD reports that Princess Amalia simply preferred the study program in Amsterdam over the options in Leiden.

What do you think about the Princess' decision? Tell us in the comments below!