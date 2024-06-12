The Dutch are known for being water-bending innovators and sustainability heroes. Now, a study has officially confirmed this, as not one but two major Dutch cities are the most sustainable in the world!

And they are… *drumroll please*… Amsterdam and Rotterdam. 👏

The two cities come first and second in The Arcadis Sustainable Cities Index 2024, a ranking based on research conducted by engineering organisation Arcadis, measuring the sustainability efforts of 100 global cities.

What makes the Netherlands stand out?

What’s so great about Amsterdam, you ask? Well, according to the report, “One of the driving forces behind Amsterdam’s success is its Climate Neutral 2050 Roadmap“.

The roadmap in question lays out the city’s strategy for reducing carbon emissions by 95% compared to the levels in 1990.

Things Amsterdam needs to work on include basic drinking water services and the quality of its transport infrastructure.

Rotterdam, in turn, excels in managing air pollution, CO2 emissions, and waste. However, there is “potential for progress” when it comes to green spaces, sustainable transport, and renewable energy production.

European cities dominate the rankings

The index’s top ten is dominated by Western European cities. Seoul is the leading non-European city in the 11th spot.

Wondering where your city is in the ranking? Let’s see. 👇

Rank City 1 Amsterdam 🇳🇱 2 Rotterdam 🇳🇱 3 Copenhagen 🇩🇰 4 Frankfurt 🇩🇪 5 Munich 🇩🇪 6 Oslo 🇳🇴 7 Hamburg 🇩🇪 8 Berlin 🇩🇪 9 Warsaw 🇵🇱 10 London 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

Karachi (Pakistan), Johannesburg (South Africa), Nairobi (Kenya), and Cape Town (South Africa) are at the bottom of the ranking.

“We must act now”

But it’s not all stroopwafels and rainbows, as the report clearly shows. “The results are clear,” it reads, “We must act now to forge a resilient, fair, and sustainable world.”

There are just 2,000 days left to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals by 2030, and both public and private collaboration efforts are needed to reach them.

Though Amsterdam and Rotterdam are at the top of the rankings, it’s important that they keep the momentum going and continue developing for a greener, more sustainable future.

Are you surprised by the findings of the Sustainable Cities Index? Share your thoughts in the comments.