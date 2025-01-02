Second victim (46) dies due to NYE fireworks in the Netherlands

He succumbed to his injuries last night

Beatrice Scali 🇮🇹
Last updated
photo-of-dutch-ambulances
The death toll from this year’s New Year’s celebrations in the Netherlands has just risen to two: Another person has lost their life due to a NYE fireworks accident.

The victim is a 46-year-old man from Buren, in the Gelderland province, reports the NOS.

A fatal accident

On New Year’s Eve, emergency responders rushed the victim to hospital in Tiel using a trauma helicopter.

However, his injuries were too severe, and he passed away on Wednesday night.

The exact circumstances around his death remain unclear, but the authorities speak of a “fatal accident” involving fireworks.

This is the second fatal fireworks accident resulting from this year’s New Year’s Eve celebrations, following the tragic death of a 14-year-old boy from Rotterdam on the 31st.

A restless night

Dutch emergency services described this New Year’s Eve as a “restless night,” writes the NOS.

Police are claiming they carried out over 200 arrests in one night, fire brigades are reporting being attacked by drunk partygoers, and hospitals admitted above-average numbers of children and teens with alcohol poisoning.

The night definitely matched its infamous reputation as a chaotic time for the Netherlands.

Feature Image:Dreamstime
Five years after spreading her wings away from her beloved Genova, Bia has just landed at DutchReview as an editorial intern. She has lived in China, Slovenia, Taiwan, and — natuurlijk — the Netherlands, where she just completed her bachelor’s in International Studies. When she’s not reciting unsolicited facts about the countries she’s lived in, she is writing them down. Her biggest dreams include lobbying the Dutch government into forcing oliebollen stands to operate year-round, and becoming a journalist. In this order.

