The death toll from this year’s New Year’s celebrations in the Netherlands has just risen to two: Another person has lost their life due to a NYE fireworks accident.

The victim is a 46-year-old man from Buren, in the Gelderland province, reports the NOS.

A fatal accident

On New Year’s Eve, emergency responders rushed the victim to hospital in Tiel using a trauma helicopter.

However, his injuries were too severe, and he passed away on Wednesday night.

The exact circumstances around his death remain unclear, but the authorities speak of a “fatal accident” involving fireworks.

This is the second fatal fireworks accident resulting from this year’s New Year’s Eve celebrations, following the tragic death of a 14-year-old boy from Rotterdam on the 31st.

A restless night

Dutch emergency services described this New Year’s Eve as a “restless night,” writes the NOS.

Police are claiming they carried out over 200 arrests in one night, fire brigades are reporting being attacked by drunk partygoers, and hospitals admitted above-average numbers of children and teens with alcohol poisoning.

The night definitely matched its infamous reputation as a chaotic time for the Netherlands.

