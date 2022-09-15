8 books about the Netherlands you need to read

Grey and rainy days are no exception in the Netherlands, and there’s nothing better than curling up inside with a book to while them away. But you might as well use this time to learn stuff, too.

Whether you’re new to the country, planning on coming here soon, or want to know more about the tiny land of tall people, here are our 10 favourite books to read about the Netherlands.

1. ‘The Secret Diary of Hendrik Groen, 83 1/4 Years Old’ by Peter de Smet

Look, I admit this is a weird one. But it’s one of my favourite books about the Netherlands. The book is written through the gaze of Amsterdam pensioner Hendrik Groen as he tries to figure out the meaning of life and love.

‘The Secret Diary of Hendrik Groen, 83 1/4 Years Old’ by Hendrik Groen. Image: Goodreads

He lives in an assisted living facility and considers himself by far the coolest of his fellow pensioners. That is, until the love of his life, Eefje, moves into the nursing home and wins Hendrik’s heart with her sense of humour.

Hendrik and friends set up an Old-But-Not-Dead club to organise excursions. Other diversions in Hendrik’s life include choosing a mobility scooter and mulling over euthanasia.

The book is hilarious and a nice way to learn about how the Netherlands deals with the elderly — if that’s something you know nothing about.

2. ‘The Penguin Book of Dutch Short Stories’ by Joost Zwagerman (Ed.)

If you want to know a country, you have to read its short stories. Short stories are the best literary format for really getting a sense of a place.

Reading fiction is a great way to learn about a country. Image: Pexels

For one, you’ll get lots of different perspectives in manageable chunks, while one person cannot tell the story of a nation.

Secondly, short stories don’t need to have the same commercial merit individually as a novel does, which means they can be as weird and incomprehensible as they desire.

They need to tell a story right (real life doesn’t have a beginning, middle, or end, as you may have noticed). Finally, short story anthologies are lovely because you can pick up the collection, read a single story in a sitting, and absorb it while going about your day.

3. ‘Why the Dutch are Different’ by Ben Coates

You can’t live in the Netherlands as an international without running into Ben Coates, at least digitally. Coates is originally from England but moved here accidentally and never left.

Why the Dutch are Different explores the history of the Netherlands and tries to piece together why the Dutch are the way they are.

Ben Coates inspects why the Dutch are the way they are. Image: Ben Coates/Supplied

From liberalism to directness, if you’ve been confused or just concerned by Dutchies, this is the book for you. It’ll also answer other questions you might have as an outsider: why is everything orange? Why is there so much beer and cheese? And what lies beyond the confines of the Randstad?

It’s far more than a surface-level examination of the Netherlands as Coates dives deep into the psyche of this watery nation.

4. ‘India and the Netherlands: Past, Present & Future’ by Venu Rajamony

If you want to treat someone this Christmas, get them this incredibly illustrated coffee-table book about the historical relationship between India and the Netherlands, written by the former Indian ambassador to the Netherlands, Venu Rajamony.

This book does well by acknowledging the not-great actions of the Netherlands in its colonial territories while generally presenting a story that is enjoyable to read and even has a hopeful note to it. You’ll learn all about the VOC and slavery.

Still, you’ll also read about King Willem and Queen Maxima’s tour of India and the author’s hopeful predictions for the future relationship between the countries.

5. ‘The Bookshop of the World: Making and Trading Books in the Dutch Golden Age’ by Andrew Pettegree and Arthur der Weduwen

Obviously, in an article about books in the Netherlands, there should be a book about books in the Netherlands (I can say “books” plenty more, trust me, but I won’t).

The front cover of The Bookshop of the World by Andrew Pettegree and Arthur der Weduwen. Image: Ailish Lalor/Supplied

Dutch art in the Golden Age is talked about pretty constantly, but the Dutch also became masters of the book trade in the same period.

Previously dominated by the Italians and Germans, following the migration of Protestants from the Southern Netherlands to Holland during the Eighty Years’ War, the Dutchies started to increase their share in printing, binding and selling books throughout Europe.

It’s a previously undiscussed aspect of the Netherlands’ rise to prosperity, and honestly, it’s fascinating to learn about books in a different era. Also — excuse the shallowness — the book is really pretty. So you can look aesthetically intellectual this holiday season. 🎄

6. ‘The Thousand Autumns of Jakob de Zoet’ by David Mitchell

Any good book list on the Netherlands should have plenty about the country’s colonial past, so I present to you ‘The Thousand Autumns of Jakob de Zoet’. A fictional account of a Dutchman’s life on Dejima, the Dutch-Japanese trading post, this book will bring you back in time to the late eighteenth century.

The Dutch were one of the few western countries that gained access to the Japanese market in this time period, which gave them a pretty significant trade advantage (hello, VOC).

Mitchell’s way of writing is incredibly vivid: one of the most striking aspects of the book for me was the sense of atmosphere- gloomy, cold, a sense of alienation and homesickness.

Perhaps these are not the warmest of emotions, but if you want to visit a different world, this book is for you. But there are plenty of reasons to read this book even if, somehow, you’re not interested in history.

7. ‘The Embarrassment of Riches: An Interpretation of Dutch Culture in the Golden Age’ by Simon Schama

Are you craving some hardcore history reading? Of course, you are!

Even if you’re somehow not, though, this book is a must-read if you want to understand the Netherlands’ history, particularly what happened during the Dutch Golden Age.

‘The Embarrassment of Riches: An Interpretation of Dutch Culture in the Golden Age’ by Simon Schama. Image: Goodreads.

It’s a much-mentioned period of time in the Netherlands, but if you want to understand what it meant for the Dutchies, this is the book for you.

You’ll be wandering around the Rijksmuseum with fresh eyes in no time. It has a strong focus on art history, which is no surprise, given the fame of Dutch Golden Age paintings.

Schama uses historical documents to help the reader understand what some of the best-known Dutch Golden Age paintings were saying about the world.

8. Girl with a Pearl Earring by Tracy Chevalier

You might more easily associate this title with the painting held in the Mauritshuis in The Hague, but there is also a book based on the painting. It’s a fictional story narrated by Griet, the heroine of the novel, who starts working at the house of Johannes Vermeer as a maid.

The famous painting of the Girl with a Pearl Earring Image: Johannes Vermeer/Wikimedia Commons/Public domain

She gradually becomes more intimate with Vermeer, becoming his assistant and then modelling for him in a painting that eventually becomes the Girl with a Pearl Earring.

This book is wonderfully atmospheric. I particularly loved the market scenes, which make you feel as though you’ve stepped back in time. This book will be perfect if you want an easy read over the holidays with no compromises on story quality.

It’s so enjoyable to read and was one of the books that got me interested in Dutch history in the first place.

Have you read any of these? Are there any other books about the Netherlands that we HAVE to read? Let us know in the comments below.

Editor’s Note: This article was originally published in December 2019, and was fully updated in September 2022 for your reading pleasure.