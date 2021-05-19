Shooting in Amsterdam leaves one dead

Chaos unfolded in Amsterdam North this afternoon after a shooting incident and robbery has left one suspect dead and six arrested.

The chase began after the suspects attacked an armed vehicle on the Meeuwenlaan, shooting with an automatic weapon.

Dozens of police officers were deployed in response, at least one police helicopter took to the air, and a car was set on fire sending plumes of smoke into the air.

The suspects led police on a dramatic chase from Amsterdam into a meadow near Broek in Waterland. The chase was caught on video by local residents where police are seen shooting at the suspects as they attempt to escape:

Heftige video gemaakt door bewoners in Broek in Waterland. Vijf verdachten rennen over een weiland, terwijl de politie op ze schiet. Alle beelden zometeen op site van ⁦@HartvNL⁩ pic.twitter.com/bESOscbXVh — Sam Hagens (@SamHvNL) May 19, 2021

It has not been confirmed what caused the death of one of the suspects. Two other suspects were injured.

