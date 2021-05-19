King’s Day spike? Hundreds of infections traced back to parties in Amsterdam

The Netherlands is feeling the effects of King’s Day celebrations. The GGD has reported at least 483 new coronavirus infections that can be traced back to King’s Day parties in Amsterdam.

According to the GGD, three-quarters of the 483 positive tests were found in people aged 19-30. There were 17 infection clusters in the region, the NOS reports.

Despite the beautiful weather on King’s Day, the majority of infections have been traced back to indoor parties. However, this is also the largest outdoor contamination event so far, as many people who tested positive had also been in parks and the city center.  

Unreported cases suspected

Anja Schreijer from the GGD Amsterdam tells the NOS it is possible that more people were infected on King’s Day but that not everyone who experienced symptoms had themselves tested. Day-trippers may also have been infected in Amsterdam but had their tests in different municipalities.

The GGD is currently investigating whether the Ajax victory party on May 2 contributed to these high numbers.

Are you surprised by this jump in infection numbers? Tell us in the comments below!

