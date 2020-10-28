Dutch train station “smoke columns” are getting a makeover: new e-bike charging stations.

As of this month, smoking is no longer allowed at train stations in the Netherlands. The now completely smoke-free stations have had their ashtrays, smoking zone signs, and smoke poles removed.

Seeking a new use for these materials, ProRail came up with the idea to convert them into something more useful for rail-riders. “We want people to travel sustainably from door to door. Not just by train, but, for example, by bicycle to the station. By converting smoking posts into charging points, we can ensure that more people use the electric bicycle,” says Willem van Ewijk from ProRail.

The prototype for the new design was presented by the company Lightwell during Dutch Design Week. “Not throwing away or recycling, but upcycling: coming up with a new function is better for the environment than melting down,” a spokesperson for the company said. He’s pleased to be able to “turn something unhealthy like smoking into something healthy.”

Feature Image: Skitterphoto/Pexels