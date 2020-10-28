A motion put forward in parliament to increase the salaries of healthcare workers marginally won 69 votes to 67 — all thanks to a mistake vote.

ChristenUnie MP Stieneke van der Graaf accidentally voted in favour of the motion, despite intending to vote against it, reports RTL Nieuws. At first, it seemed the motion would go through despite the mistake. However, it was announced today that cabinet has blocked the motion from going forward.

An empty victory

PVV leader Geert Wilders, who put the motion forward, celebrated the outcome yesterday, saying “this is great news.” However, when the news came out today that the motion will not be actioned upon, he was furious, saying, “Shameful dirty political games on the back of the concern. Carry out that motion or resign.”

Kabinet stuurt briefje: we voeren de AANGENOMEN motie Wilders voor forse structurele loonsverhoging voor zorgmedewerkers NIET uit. Schandelijke vieze politieke spelletjes over de rug van de zorg. Uitvoeren die motie of opstappen!! #zorg #PVV #Wilders — Geert Wilders (@geertwilderspvv) October 28, 2020

SP leader Lilian Marijnissen responded similarly. “This is unacceptable. The cabinet will not get away with this.”

Minister of Medical Care Tamara van Ark expressed that the government is already doing a lot for healthcare workers. Wages have already been increased in the past few years and a care bonus is being prepared for healthcare workers involved in the corona crisis.

