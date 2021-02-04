The moment all of us winter lovers have been eagerly waiting for has finally arrived: the snow and frost are coming back to the Netherlands!

Meteorologists predict up to 20 centimetres of snow this weekend, reports RTL Nieuws. We should be able to see the first snowflakes on the night from Saturday to Sunday.

But don’t get too excited — while the north and the east of the country can expect an Instagram-worthy winter wonderland, those living in the south of the lowlands will be disappointed.

According to Buienradar, the rain coming up from the south has a chance of turning into snow in Amsterdam, Rotterdam and Utrecht, so if you live in one of those, you’re in for a nice snowball fight this weekend! But in the southern provinces such as Brabant, it will most likely stay just that – rain.

Winter is coming (again, cliche still works)

William Huizinga, a meteorologist at Buienradar, told RTL Nieuws he was previously sceptical about the prospect of snow in the coming days. Now he offers a reassuring message, as the different weather prediction models are becoming more and more aligned. “It is clear that the cold is coming back.”

Huizinga surely has a lot of fancy degrees, but we’ve gotta say we were surprised to hear the news — especially considering the sunny day we’ve been basking in today! Regardless, our fingers are firmly crossed.

Are you excited to jump outside and finally build a snowman? Or will you be spending your weekend curled up in your blanket? Let us know in the comments below!

Feature Image: Charl van Rooy/Unsplash