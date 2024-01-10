Some weather experts have caused quite a storm on X after sharing graphics that predict not just snow, but a huge wave of it coming for the Netherlands. However, other experts don’t seem to agree.

So which is it? Will we have snow in the coming days? Or not?

The predictions according to X

The debate started on X when people, including a Dutch weatherman by the name of Michael van der Pol, started sharing graphs released by the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF).

According to the weather graphs, the Netherlands is not just going to get snow, but A LOT of it next Wednesday.

Als deze berekening uitkomt ligt Nederland volgende week volledig plat! De operationele run van ECMWF berekent rond 17 januari een ❄️sneeuwstoring❄️die precies over ons land trekt. Kijken of het signaal overeind blijft de komende runs. #WINTER pic.twitter.com/SYrAXgClBu — Michael vd Poel☀️❄️ (@WeermanMichael) January 9, 2024

Translation: If this calculation is correct, the Netherlands will be completely shut down next week! ECMWF’s operational run calculates a snow disturbance around January 17 that will pass exactly over our country...

If the ECMWF doesn’t sound official enough to you, let us point out that this is not just some guy in a basement who creates graphs and owns an X account — it’s a legitimate weather forecast organisation.

Another user on X describes the incoming wave as the “snow bomb of death.”

Sneeuwbom des doods…. mag er eigenlijk niet naar kijken echter volgende week woensdag 20cm in het noorden aan #sneeuw pic.twitter.com/VcA1MGWrt7 — Jantje_ (@Jantje_) January 9, 2024

What’s causing confusion, however, is that some Dutch forecasting sites are staying very quiet on the subject.

What do they say?

Well, nothing.

Many go-to weather sites in the Netherlands, such as Weer.nl and Buienradar have yet to say anything at all about this incoming “snow bomb.”

Could this be because the predictions are for a week in the future? Perhaps.

Or perhaps the Dutch are being a bit more mum on the subject so that we don’t all go stockpiling Chocomel and winter boots.

Regardless of the reasons for this, let’s keep an eye on those forecasts people. 👀

Want the latest Dutch news to come zooming through the internet to your inbox? Dat kan! Subscribe to DutchReview’s weekly roundup 📮