Snow bomb? These experts are forecasting A LOT of snow for the Netherlands

It's snow time! Or is it? ❄️

Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪
Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪
Bicycle in Amsterdam the Netherlands covered in snow

Some weather experts have caused quite a storm on X after sharing graphics that predict not just snow, but a huge wave of it coming for the Netherlands. However, other experts don’t seem to agree.

So which is it? Will we have snow in the coming days? Or not?

The predictions according to X

The debate started on X when people, including a Dutch weatherman by the name of Michael van der Pol, started sharing graphs released by the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF).

According to the weather graphs, the Netherlands is not just going to get snow, but A LOT of it next Wednesday.

Translation: If this calculation is correct, the Netherlands will be completely shut down next week! ECMWF’s operational run calculates a snow disturbance around January 17 that will pass exactly over our country...

If the ECMWF doesn’t sound official enough to you, let us point out that this is not just some guy in a basement who creates graphs and owns an X account — it’s a legitimate weather forecast organisation.

Another user on X describes the incoming wave as the “snow bomb of death.”

What’s causing confusion, however, is that some Dutch forecasting sites are staying very quiet on the subject.

What do they say?

Well, nothing.

Many go-to weather sites in the Netherlands, such as Weer.nl and Buienradar have yet to say anything at all about this incoming “snow bomb.”

Could this be because the predictions are for a week in the future? Perhaps.

Or perhaps the Dutch are being a bit more mum on the subject so that we don’t all go stockpiling Chocomel and winter boots.

Regardless of the reasons for this, let’s keep an eye on those forecasts people. 👀

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Sarah originally arrived in the Netherlands due to an inability to make her own decisions — she was simply told by her mother to choose the Netherlands for Erasmus. Life here has been challenging (have you heard the language) but brilliant for Sarah, and she loves to write about it. When Sarah is not acting as a safety threat to herself and others (cycling), you can find her sitting in a corner of Leiden with a coffee, trying to sound witty.

