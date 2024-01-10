CultureLifestyle

Where in the Netherlands is it safe to ice skate right now?

Ready to hit the ice? ⛸️

As soon as temperatures in the Netherlands drop below 0 degrees Celsius and the puddles from all the rain freeze over, Dutchies sharpen their ice skates. And so, the anticipation begins.

The Dutch love to skate on natural ice, and I highly recommend you try it out while you’re in the Netherlands — but how do you know when a body of water is safe to skate on? And, more importantly, where in the Netherlands can you go ice skating right now?

When is it safe to skate on natural ice?

Naturally, you don’t want your Dutch ice skating adventure to end in a cold plunge and hypothermia. That’s why it’s important to make sure the ice you step on is thick enough to hold you. Whether it is thick enough depends on the body of water. ❄️

When is it safe to skate on shallow waters in the Netherlands?

According to the experts from Weeronline, it takes around five whole days of subzero temperatures to form safe ice to walk and skate on — and that only applies to ponds or shallow lakes with no currents.

READ MORE | Natural ice skating in the Netherlands: where to go and what to bring

Ideally, temperatures should drop to -5 degrees or lower at night and stay around 0 (or lower) during the day. Brrrr. 🥶

Since the Dutch are slightly impatient and highly innovative, you might also see “fake” outdoor ice skating rinks pop up around the country as soon as temperatures drop below freezing. These are created by spraying thin layers of water on open fields.

When is it safe to skate on the canals in the Netherlands?

Ice skating on canals in the Netherlands is a true fairytale experience — but you’ll need to be patient before you can hop on. ✨

For canals to freeze over, it generally takes about a week or two of below-freezing temperatures.

READ MORE | Ice-skating rinks in the Netherlands: Amsterdam, Rotterdam, The Hague, Utrecht, and beyond

Once the ice has formed and is safe to skate on, the local municipality will give the go-ahead. Let the fun begin! ⛸️

So, where in the Netherlands can I ice skate right now?

Ready to get your skates on and hit the ice? There are several tools that tell you where in the Netherlands it is currently safe to skate.

We recommend Ekkel.com, a map that gives up-to-date information about where in the Netherlands it is safe to hit the ice.

How it works is simple:

✅ See a green tick? You’re good to jump on.

❌ Red cross? Stay away!

Have you ever skated on natural ice in the Netherlands? Share your experience in the comments!

Feature Image:Unsplash
‘Gezellig’ or ‘hygge’? The real differences between the Netherlands and Denmark
Snow bomb? These experts are forecasting A LOT of snow for the Netherlands
Originally from Luxembourg, Lyna moved to the Netherlands for her studies — not expecting to fall in love with all things Dutch as much as she did. After having lived the big-city life in Amsterdam and Utrecht, she's now a local of charming little Leiden. When she's not desperately trying to keep her plants alive, she can be found writing to-do lists, going on long walks, or working up a sweat at the gym.

