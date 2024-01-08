If you’ve been tugging those blankets tighter around yourself these days, rest assured you’re not the only one feeling the chill. 🥶

As the Netherlands enters a period of proper winter weather, temperatures will actually drop to a frosty -9 degrees Celsius over the coming days, writes RTL Nieuws.

A cold, cloudy start to the week

Were you hoping for a bright, sunny Monday? Whilst there will certainly be a bit of sun, near-zero temperatures and winds of up to force five may have you reconsidering plans to go outside.

With freezing winds flowing our way from Scandinavia, meteorologists warn that it can also feel much colder than readings on a thermometer.

Nightly temperatures, for example, are expected to feel a lot closer to -12 degrees Celsius than the forecasted -5 degrees.

Expect sunshine on Tuesday and Wednesday

In contrast to the rest of the week, Tuesday and Wednesday are forecasted to be bright and sunny.

With weather like this, it may soon be time to pop on some skates! Image: Freepik

Wednesday, in particular, will also experience a lull in the freezing wind — making it one of the best days of the week if you’re planning on spending any time outdoors.

For those who hate the chill, Thursday is predicted to be 3 to 4 degrees warmer than the rest of the week. (Sunshine and warmer temperatures? Sounds almost too good to be true! 👀)

