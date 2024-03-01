If you’re intending to take the train to or from The Hague this weekend (March 2 and 3), let’s just say that you may want to take a rain-check on those plans! 😬

According to a recent press release by the NS, some much-needed work has to be conducted on the tracks, platforms, overhead lines, and other components around Den Haag Centraal.

As a result, no trains will run between Den Haag Laan van NOI and Den Haag Centraal from Saturday, March 2, to Sunday, March 3.

Hoera — no trains the following weekend, either

Trains to and from Den Haag Centraal will also be at a standstill from Saturday, March 9, to Wednesday, March 13.

In a bid to curb the ensuing chaos (and, presumably, some furious complaints!), the NS will be deploying extra buses to ferry commuters to nearby stations instead.

Pssst! The NS advises commuters to catch a train to and from Den Haag HS (Hollands Spoor) instead — or make use of the Den Haag metro system.

Want the latest Dutch news to come zooming through the internet to your inbox? Dat kan! Subscribe to DutchReview’s weekly roundup 📮