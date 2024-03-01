Watch out! No trains will run to and from The Hague this weekend (and the next)

Time for the bus! 🚍

NewsTraffic
Liana Pereira 🇱🇰
Liana Pereira 🇱🇰
Last updated
Less than 1 minute read
overhead-tram-passing-ns-train-and-commuters-in-busy-den-haag-the-hague-station-netherlands
Image: Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/photos/the-hague-train.html?filter=all&qview=378947602

If you’re intending to take the train to or from The Hague this weekend (March 2 and 3), let’s just say that you may want to take a rain-check on those plans! 😬

According to a recent press release by the NS, some much-needed work has to be conducted on the tracks, platforms, overhead lines, and other components around Den Haag Centraal.

As a result, no trains will run between Den Haag Laan van NOI and Den Haag Centraal from Saturday, March 2, to Sunday, March 3.

Hoera — no trains the following weekend, either

Trains to and from Den Haag Centraal will also be at a standstill from Saturday, March 9, to Wednesday, March 13.

In a bid to curb the ensuing chaos (and, presumably, some furious complaints!), the NS will be deploying extra buses to ferry commuters to nearby stations instead.

Pssst! The NS advises commuters to catch a train to and from Den Haag HS (Hollands Spoor) instead — or make use of the Den Haag metro system.

Want the latest Dutch news to come zooming through the internet to your inbox? Dat kan! Subscribe to DutchReview’s weekly roundup 📮

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Previous article
Flying from the NL to another EU country? Your plane ticket is about to get even more expensive
Liana Pereira 🇱🇰
Liana Pereira 🇱🇰
Liana juggles her role as an Editor with wrapping up a degree in cognitive linguistics and assisting with DutchReview's affiliate portfolio. Since arriving in the Netherlands for her studies in 2018, she's thrilled to have the 'write' opportunity to help other internationals feel more at home here — whether that's by penning an article on the best SIMs to buy in NL, the latest banking features, or important things to know about Dutch health insurance.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

International

Flying from the NL to another EU country? Your plane ticket is about to get even more expensive

Do you enjoy travelling from the Netherlands to other countries across Europe? Or are you a home bird who frequently...
Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪 -

Latest posts

Flying from the NL to another EU country? Your plane ticket is about to get even more expensive

Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪 - 0
Do you enjoy travelling from the Netherlands to other countries across Europe? Or are you a home bird who frequently visits family? Well, your...

The Dutch integration (inburgering) exam: the ultimate guide

Samantha Dixon 🇦🇺 - 2
If you need to take the Dutch inburgering (integration) exams, congrats! You’re about to go on a whirlwind adventure.  But fear not, young Dutchie-to-be: the...

7 underrated places to live outside of the Randstad

Ailish Lalor - 8
Living outside of the Randstad brings with it many advantages. Lower housing prices, less noise, less light- and air pollution — and in general,...

It's happening

Upcoming events

View Calendar

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work with us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

© 2023 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.