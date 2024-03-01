Do you enjoy travelling from the Netherlands to other countries across Europe? Or are you a home bird who frequently visits family? Well, your wallet is about to suffer.

Specifically, if your journey involves a plane and your destination is within the EU.

According to research by RTL Nieuws, plane tickets to European destinations will increase by tens of euros in the next two years.

One expert says an increase is “inevitable.”

But why?

This inevitable price increase all boils down to something called the ETS, which stands for the Emissions Trading System.

As part of this system, the rights to emit green gasses are traded among the big polluters. The idea is that big polluters must buy their right to… well, pollute.

In the aviation industry, many of these rights are free — however, that’s all set to change in 2026, and airlines are going to have to start coughing up the cash themselves.

And where will this money come from? The price of your plane ticket, of course! 💸

As Paul Peeters, lecturer in sustainable transport for tourism at the Breda University of Applied Sciences, tells RTL Nieuws:

“It is obvious that this will be passed on directly, with the small margins in aviation, they cannot absorb this.”

Flying outside of the EU? You’re in the clear

While the ETS system is in place to try and discourage companies and consumers from polluting, Peeters fears it may have the opposite effect.

Why? Primarily because the ETS system does not apply to inter-continental flights.

This means that higher ticket prices for flights within the EU may just encourage people to fly to Morocco instead of Malaga — which is a longer and more polluting flight. 🫠

What do you think of the ETS system? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!