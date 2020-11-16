A whistleblower has revealed that the US intelligence agency, NSA, has been taking advantage of an agreement with Denmark for years to spy on the Netherlands and other surrounding allies.

Danish military service FE tapped Danish internet cables with the help of the Americans in 2008, for which they made an agreement. Through this agreement, the NSA was given access to cables running to Eastern Europe. FE collaborated with the NSA to process data in a data centre near Copenhagen Airport.

But unbeknownst to Denmark, the NSA used their access to these cables to spy on Denmark, Sweden, Germany and the Netherlands, reports NOS.

The whistleblower

A former employee of the Danish service FE was concerned about the Danish-American cooperations and wrote an internal report. When this report was ignored, he leaked the reports to a supervisory authority. An investigation was then launched and the whistleblower put several FE officials on temporary suspensions in the summer.

Sources at the Dutch secret service are reluctant to share how much they knew about the situation. “Everyone spies,” an employee told De Volkskrant.

