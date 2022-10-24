A 10-square-metre student room is on sale for nearly €100k and we’re DONE

Liana Pereira
Liana Pereira
A 10m² student room in Utrecht with a sale price of nearly €100k has provoked swift outrage at the Dutch housing market. 🤬

The studio was posted last Sunday for an asking price of €92,500, reports AD. However, it was the size and overall crappiness that really sharpened the pitchforks.

The latest real estate “blunder”

As the Netherlands grapples with an ongoing student housing crisis, horrified reactions were almost immediate.

The real kicker? The room is advertised as a studio, but, despite the astronomical price, the lucky student would still have the privilege of sharing a bathroom and toilet with three other “studios.” Classy!

Take a look at the listing — it is a ROOM with a kitchen SINK.

Translation: This should be banned. Calling 10m² a studio and asking almost €100k for it. This is what you get when the VVD throws housing on sale for 12 years. Shameless!

Dutch real estate, however, is no stranger to being on the receiving end of criticism lately, especially after recently posting a listing for a house full of swastikas.

Elite neighbourhood, exorbitant prices

The flat in question is located in the Wittevrouwen neighbourhood and is one of 10 studio apartments on the Oude Kerkstraat.

This is right in Utrecht’s beautiful historic centre where prices are…far less beautiful to look at (let alone spend).

Translation: Wittevrouwen is a beautiful neighbourhood in the heart of Utrecht. Fifteen years ago, every student was jealous when a fellow student could rent in Wittevrouwen. Rightly so. But this is really crazy! And indeed, VVD policy caused this. An affordable roof over your head is a human right.

However, as politician Femke Merel van Kooten notes in her response to fellow politician Farid Azarkan, this listing is just “crazy”.

What do you think about the asking price of this studio? Tell us all about it in the comments below!

Primarily fuelled by cheese and lots (LOTS!) of coffee, Liana is a Burgher from sunny Sri Lanka that’s in the midst of wrapping up her linguistics degree. While writing will *always* have her heart, she also likes travelling, dogs, and heavy metal. As an observer of all things weirdly and wonderfully Dutch since 2018, she’s thrilled to have the ‘write’ opportunity to help others feel more at home here.

