A 10-square-metre student room is on sale for nearly €100k and we’re DONE

A 10m² student room in Utrecht with a sale price of nearly €100k has provoked swift outrage at the Dutch housing market. 🤬

The studio was posted last Sunday for an asking price of €92,500, reports AD. However, it was the size and overall crappiness that really sharpened the pitchforks.

The latest real estate “blunder”

As the Netherlands grapples with an ongoing student housing crisis, horrified reactions were almost immediate.

The real kicker? The room is advertised as a studio, but, despite the astronomical price, the lucky student would still have the privilege of sharing a bathroom and toilet with three other “studios.” Classy!

Take a look at the listing — it is a ROOM with a kitchen SINK.

Dit zou verboden moeten worden. 10 m2 een studio noemen en daar bijna 100k voor vragen. Dit krijg je als de ⁦@VVD⁩ 12 jaar lang huisvesting in de uitverkoop gooit. Schaamteloos! pic.twitter.com/8Xrh8GxvM5 — Farid Azarkan (@F_azarkan) October 23, 2022 Translation: This should be banned. Calling 10m² a studio and asking almost €100k for it. This is what you get when the VVD throws housing on sale for 12 years. Shameless!

Dutch real estate, however, is no stranger to being on the receiving end of criticism lately, especially after recently posting a listing for a house full of swastikas.

Elite neighbourhood, exorbitant prices

The flat in question is located in the Wittevrouwen neighbourhood and is one of 10 studio apartments on the Oude Kerkstraat.

This is right in Utrecht’s beautiful historic centre where prices are…far less beautiful to look at (let alone spend).

Wittevrouwen is een prachtige wijk in hartje Utrecht. Iedere student was 15 jaar geleden jaloers als een medestudent in Wittevrouwen kon huren. En terecht. Maar dit is echt crazy! En idd VVD beleid dat dit heeft veroorzaakt! Betaalbaar dak boven je hoofd is een mensenrecht. — Femke Merel van Kooten (@FemkeMerel) October 23, 2022 Translation: Wittevrouwen is a beautiful neighbourhood in the heart of Utrecht. Fifteen years ago, every student was jealous when a fellow student could rent in Wittevrouwen. Rightly so. But this is really crazy! And indeed, VVD policy caused this. An affordable roof over your head is a human right.

However, as politician Femke Merel van Kooten notes in her response to fellow politician Farid Azarkan, this listing is just “crazy”.

