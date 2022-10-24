A 10-square-metre student room is on sale for nearly €100k and we’re DONE

A 10m² student room in Utrecht with a sale price of nearly €100k has provoked swift outrage at the Dutch housing market. 🤬
The studio was posted last Sunday for an asking price of €92,500, reports AD. However, it was the size and overall crappiness that really sharpened the pitchforks.
The latest real estate “blunder”
As the Netherlands grapples with an ongoing student housing crisis, horrified reactions were almost immediate.
The real kicker? The room is advertised as a studio, but, despite the astronomical price, the lucky student would still have the privilege of sharing a bathroom and toilet with three other “studios.” Classy!
Take a look at the listing — it is a ROOM with a kitchen SINK.
Dutch real estate, however, is no stranger to being on the receiving end of criticism lately, especially after recently posting a listing for a house full of swastikas.
Elite neighbourhood, exorbitant prices
The flat in question is located in the Wittevrouwen neighbourhood and is one of 10 studio apartments on the Oude Kerkstraat.
This is right in Utrecht’s beautiful historic centre where prices are…far less beautiful to look at (let alone spend).
However, as politician Femke Merel van Kooten notes in her response to fellow politician Farid Azarkan, this listing is just “crazy”.
