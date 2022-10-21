Are those…?! Dutch house full of swastikas goes up for sale on Funda

Real estate company Funda’s bungle over displaying a house full of swastikas has — understandably — set the internet aflame.

Known as the “Nazi house”, Funda’s unfortunate addition is located down the Glaslaan in Groningen’s Stadskanaal area, reports RTL Nieuws. Priced at €329,000, the detached house (and built-in tattoo shop) was put up for sale last Friday.

As with most virtual housing advertisements, you could scroll through several pictures of the house’s interior.

And let’s just say the phrase “Nazi house” is definitely no exaggeration.

Racists are bad interior decorators (apparently)

Funda users who innocently decided to scroll through the house were met with some truly shocking interior decoration.

The symbol of the NSDAP (Hitler’s Nazi party) — a swastika hiding under an overblown golden eagle — sat above the dining table.

A tiny flag with a swastika sat on the nightstand in the bedroom, looking especially ridiculous next to a blue stuffed hippo.

Elsewhere, the words “Jedem das Seine” were hung above a doorframe. This was a phrase wrought by the Nazis on the main gate of the Buchenwald concentration camp — and is currently parroted by neo-Nazis.

To add poor taste to…well, poor taste, a few gaudy gold skulls were also stuck around the sign.

How did Funda mess up this badly?

Funda owner Herman Boekelo told RTL Nieuws that the swastikas had been noticed during the initial visit to assess the property. (Well, yeah — they’re pretty hard to miss! 🙄)

The real estate company had assumed that the house would be cleared of racist paraphernalia before the photographer arrived to document the interior.

However, that wasn’t the case, and the photographer ended up capturing the full extent of the house owner’s Nazi fanatism.

The pictures weren’t intended to be shared, but an employee allegedly uploaded the wrong folder — sending the internet into an uproar.

What do you think of the so-called “Nazi house”? Tell us all about it in the comments below!