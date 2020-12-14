Time to pull out your beach body, everyone: temperatures in the Netherlands are set to go back into the double digits!

Of course, by “double digits”, we mean “11.12 degrees Celsius”, and by “beach body” we mean “slightly fewer layers of clothing” but hey, we’re still pumped!

After a particularly chilly week last week (did anyone else step outside into one-degree weather?), we’re being gifted a short reprieve.

The average temperature in the Netherlands at this time of year is only six degrees, but some parts of the Netherlands may rise above 12 degrees today. This is “exceptionally warm,” according to Buienradar weatherman, Leander de Wit.

We can thank a supply of warm air over the ocean for the rise in temperatures. Of course, it’s not all good news: we’re still in the Netherlands after all. Despite the warmer air, the weather will be moody and unpredictable.

Tuesday

If you’re in a stay-inside-and-drink-hot-chocolate mood, you’re in luck! Rainy weather is coming our way on Tuesday, beginning overnight and peaking Tuesday morning. De Wit has claimed that it will be the “wettest day of the week.”

The Netherlands is expecting 5-10 millimetres, so don’t forget your umbrella if you dare venture outside.

Wednesday

Are you a sun-lover? Then don’t sleep through Wednesday. The morning will be sunny (what a foreign word at the moment!), while some clouds will come over in the afternoon.

Luckily, it should be dry all day long with max temperatures of ten degrees about three degrees higher than average for this time of year.

Thursday

From Wednesday evening a cold front will pass over the Netherlands, bringing rain with it. By Thursday morning it will be more dry, but the weather will remain temperamental. By afternoon, we’ll see temperatures of about 10 degrees.

Feature Image: Nastya Dulhiier/Unsplash