Cloudy weather to wash over the Netherlands (but expect bright sunshine afterwards)

Image: Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/89289052/stock-photo-amsterdam-netherlands-may-6-2015.html

We might be experiencing a bit of a gloomy start to the week, but the sun will soon shine through and bring us a taste of that summer weather we’ve all been craving. 🌞

Despite most of the country being greeted by clouds and possibly some drizzle in the north, the south fares far better with dry weather and more sunshine, reports Weeronline

Clouds vs sun

The afternoon will continue to be cloudy, with some light rain and drizzle in the north. While northerners might find themselves wishing for sun, the south of the country could get a nice tan thanks to the frequent sunshine.

Don’t worry if you’re not in the south, because the sun will start peeping through the clouds over the rest of the country as the afternoon progresses.

However, mild temperatures of 14 to 20 degrees Celsius from north to south, along with a moderate to fairly strong northeasterly wind, means that you might want to keep that coat handy.

Evening stroll, anyone?

Although the evening starts out with clouds and wind, there will thankfully be moments of clear skies. Oh, and let’s not forget the cherry on top: no rain is expected anywhere in the country! 🥳

The northeasterly wind will still be moderate to strong, but will slowly dissipate throughout the evening with the sky clearing up. Sounds like the perfect chance for a nice evening stroll!  

The night, however, will turn chilly as temperatures drop to between 7 and 11 degrees Celsius. 

A sunny and warm Wednesday

The sun will be making up for lost time and shining brightly tomorrow morning, with only the northern coastal area having some clouds. 

You’ll definitely also want to smear on some sunscreen, as that bright sunshine will continue beaming into the afternoon and keep the rain away. In the northwest, temperatures will reach 17 degrees Celsius and a balmy 25 degrees Celsius in parts of North Brabant and Limburg. Helaas, it will only be 15 degrees Celsius on the Wadden.

READ MORE | Islands of the Netherlands: a guide to the Wadden Islands

There will also be a moderate wind inland, while the west coast gets quite a strong wind. However, the wind will die down during the evening, being replaced with some clouds in the north. The night-time temperatures will drop to a minimum of 8 degrees Celsius.

Cloudy with a chance of sun

Both Thursday and Friday will be cloudy and dry with sunny periods, with the southern parts of the country receiving the most sun. 

Thursday’s temperatures will range from 14 to 20 degrees Celsius, with Zuid-Holland reaching 17 degrees and Gelderland reaching 18 degrees. The Wadden, on the other hand,  will stay fresh and cool with a maximum temperature of 13 degrees Celsius.

On Friday, temperatures reach 19 degrees Celsius in the south and east of the country, while staying cool in the Wadden with a chilly 14 degrees Celsius.

Clouds break for the weekend

The northeasterly wind is going to help us all out and blow away those clouds. Yay! 🥳 

We can finally sit outside and look up at clear skies with a sunny and dry weekend. It’s the perfect time to get out the barbecue, with temperatures rising to 19 degrees Celsius in the north and 24 degrees Celsius in the south.

READ MORE | Barbecuing in the Netherlands: how do the Dutch do BBQs?

The warm and dry weather should also persist into next week. Hieperdepiep hoera!

What are you planning for the sunny weekend ahead? Tell us in the comments!

Feature Image:Unsplash
Originally from South Africa, Simone is having fun navigating the Dutch language, steep stairs, and bicycles (which she still manages to fall off of with her short, non-Dutch legs). An animal lover at heart, Simone can typically be found under her (growing?) mound of cats, where she uses the opportunity to read, write, and watch video compilations of creatures.

