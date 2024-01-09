Wind chill reaches -14 in the Netherlands as experts warn against cold injuries

It's VERY cold ❄️

NewsWeather
Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪
Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪
Last updated
1 minute read
photo-of-frozen-canal-and-windmill-during-freezing-temperatures-Netherlands-with-wind-chill-of-minus-14
Image: Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/photos/cold-weather-netherlands.html?filter=all&qview=96839558

Yep, you read that right. Temperatures across the Netherlands have dropped so low over the past two days that the wind chill is set to reach -14.5 degrees Celsius in parts of the country today.

Yesterday, it dropped down to a terrifying -15 degrees; and that’s only continuing today, according to Buienradar.

So no, you’re not being dramatic if you step outside and feel like your face is freezing off. In fact, the Royal Weather Institute (KNMI) wants you to be a drama queen about this.

Wrap up WARM this morning

Speaking with the AD, Annemarie Hoogendoorn of the KNMI advises that if you must step out this morning, you should wrap up as best you can.

She warns that with temperatures as low as this, people can experience injuries — and not just those caused by icy conditions.

For example, don’t leave the house without a hat and scarf! In temperatures this low, your forehead and cheeks can go numb to the point that they receive a “cold burn.”

It doesn’t matter how silly you look in your mother’s knitted hat — wear it today. Wear all the layers.

Wait, -15? This is the Netherlands!

It’s important to note the difference between the windchill temperature and the actual temperature.

Meteorologists use the term wind chill to refer to the perceived temperature when you stand in the wind.

This means that while the wind chill may feel like -15 degrees in the Netherlands, the actual temperature stands at around -7 degrees.

The wind chill is forecast to be lowest in the south of the country. However, areas such as North and South Holland can still expect a bitter windchill of -12 degrees this morning.

Thankfully, temperatures will “warm up” later today, with sunshine expected to heat things up to a balmy -1 to 1 degrees. 🌴

Want the latest Dutch news to come zooming through the internet to your inbox? Dat kan! Subscribe to DutchReview’s weekly roundup 📮

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Previous article
Dutch Quirk #4: eat dinner ridiculously early
Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪
Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪
Sarah originally arrived in the Netherlands due to an inability to make her own decisions — she was simply told by her mother to choose the Netherlands for Erasmus. Life here has been challenging (have you heard the language) but brilliant for Sarah, and she loves to write about it. When Sarah is not acting as a safety threat to herself and others (cycling), you can find her sitting in a corner of Leiden with a coffee, trying to sound witty.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

News

The Netherlands kicks off this week with freezing winds and sub-zero temperatures

If you've been tugging those blankets tighter around yourself these days, rest assured you're not the only one feeling the...
Liana Pereira 🇱🇰 -

Latest posts

Dutch Quirk #4: eat dinner ridiculously early

Cara Räker 🇩🇪 - 1
It’s 6 PM, and you know what that means: first beer of the day, you might say, or a nice glass of wine? WRONG! Well,...

Dutch Quirk #21: Put mayo on absolutely everything

Farah Al Mazouni 🇸🇾 🇺🇸 - 5
Dutch mayonnaise is on another level. For expats, the condiment is different in flavour for sure, but it can be seen on EVERYTHING in...

Where to live as an international in the Netherlands: the complete guide

Jen Lorimer 🇿🇼 - 28
The Netherlands is a great place to live. So, now that you’re considering a move to Holland — or have already decided to start...

It's happening

Upcoming events

View Calendar

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work with us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

© 2023 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.