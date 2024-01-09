Yep, you read that right. Temperatures across the Netherlands have dropped so low over the past two days that the wind chill is set to reach -14.5 degrees Celsius in parts of the country today.

Yesterday, it dropped down to a terrifying -15 degrees; and that’s only continuing today, according to Buienradar.

So no, you’re not being dramatic if you step outside and feel like your face is freezing off. In fact, the Royal Weather Institute (KNMI) wants you to be a drama queen about this.

Wrap up WARM this morning

Speaking with the AD, Annemarie Hoogendoorn of the KNMI advises that if you must step out this morning, you should wrap up as best you can.

She warns that with temperatures as low as this, people can experience injuries — and not just those caused by icy conditions.

For example, don’t leave the house without a hat and scarf! In temperatures this low, your forehead and cheeks can go numb to the point that they receive a “cold burn.”

It doesn’t matter how silly you look in your mother’s knitted hat — wear it today. Wear all the layers.

Wait, -15? This is the Netherlands!

It’s important to note the difference between the windchill temperature and the actual temperature.

Meteorologists use the term wind chill to refer to the perceived temperature when you stand in the wind.

This means that while the wind chill may feel like -15 degrees in the Netherlands, the actual temperature stands at around -7 degrees.

The wind chill is forecast to be lowest in the south of the country. However, areas such as North and South Holland can still expect a bitter windchill of -12 degrees this morning.

Thankfully, temperatures will “warm up” later today, with sunshine expected to heat things up to a balmy -1 to 1 degrees. 🌴

Want the latest Dutch news to come zooming through the internet to your inbox? Dat kan! Subscribe to DutchReview’s weekly roundup 📮