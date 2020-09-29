A man has been harassing and attacking women in Utrecht. Police are urging women to cycle together as he also attacks when women are on bikes.

Police suspect the man is responsible for multiple attacks in the areas of Lunetten and Hoograven. Last Saturday, a woman was attacked at 7:30 AM by the man in Lunetten. The man grabbed her off her bike and assaulted her.

The victim managed to resist and the attacker ran away. Police deployed a helicopter, search dogs and made use of Burgernet — a website that allows residents of neighbourhoods to give tips to the police — but were unable to locate the attacker. The victim was later treated in hospital for her injuries.

Similar attack on Monday

A similar incident on Monday, which took place in the same area, has police believing that the two attacks may be related. On top of this, there were also previous attacks in the Lunetten-Hoograven area.

A spokesperson for the police has spoken to RTV Utrecht. “The last two incidents are similar and we do not rule out the possibility that it concerns the same person. We want to be safe and therefore come with this warning and appeal.”

Extra police presence

The spokesperson has also said that there is now additional police in the area.”We have extra presence in the area, but of course we cannot be everywhere. That is why we call on witnesses and victims who have not yet reported the crime to report to us.”

The police urge women to cycle together and report any suspicious behaviour that they may see. They ask that they pay special attention to the characteristics of the suspect.

