There’s an 80s-themed rollerskating rink in Amsterdam, and we’re in love

You’ve seen it in movies, and now you can finally be the main character: Amsterdam’s Roller Dreams is the place to go for roller skating with a classic 80s twist.

We all know the feeling: you’re biking or walking in the park, and you see someone on roller skates gliding through the air. So graceful, so light, not a care in the world. You want to be just like them.

Well, your time has come. Finally. ✨

This post might have affiliate links that help us write the articles you love, at no extra cost to you. Read our statement.

Totally tubular

Roller Dreams is located in Amsterdam Noord, just 10 minutes from Amsterdam Centraal. Gliding into the rink, you’ll find the perfect 80s rollerskating experience, with bright colours and the decade’s music. And, of course, drinks. 🍻

READ MORE | Dutch Quirk #55:Be rollerskating royals (and even hold skate parties)

Can’t rollerskate to save your life? Luckily, all ages are welcome at every skill level. Are you lacing up your skates for the first time? Geen probleem! Sign up for roller skating lessons and enjoy your trip back in time.

The rink itself is designed to transport you back to the 80s, with retro-themed decorations and an ambience reminiscent of the roller discos of the era.

Wave goodbye to TikTok and step into the world of neon, big hair, and being able to afford a house.

Where can we sign up?

You’ll roll in and find a super fun, baby-pink room. For 90 minutes, you can skate, glide, cruise (or, if you’re like us, fall) in a skating rink that looks like it stepped out of a Barbie movie.

The best part? Every ticket purchase (just €19.50!) includes the rent of new baby-pink roller skates to match the decor.

The rink is open from Wednesday to Sunday, so you can glide across the smooth surface while grooving to iconic hits from the 80s five days per week.

Whether you’re a local Amsterdam resident or a tourist visiting the city, Roller Dreams offers a unique and entertaining activity that combines fitness, fun, and a dash of nostalgia!

Special events

Every Wednesday. Thursday, and Friday, Roller Dreams hosts a disco — and fling open their wardrobe doors so we can all play dress-ups. Leotards and flared pants, here we come!

We don’t know about you, but we are definitely interested. Now if you’ll excuse us, we have to grab our leg warmers and lycra outfits and get going. We’ll see you there. 🛼

Have you gotten your tickets to Roller Dreams? Tell us your experience in the comments below!