With summer vacations approaching faster than a Dutch cyclist, it’s time to start planning the travels we’ve been dreaming about all year long.

But where there are travel plans, there’s stress. How do you choose the most comfortable travel option that’s also affordable — and where do you even go?

Lucky for us, European Sleeper can take that stress off our hands. Their stunning route takes you from the Netherlands to some of the best-known and loved European destinations (as well as some unexpected hidden gems), all by night train.

So if you’re a solo traveller eager to meet fellow explorers, or a group of friends ready for your next adventure, here are six destinations you can reach by night train from the Netherlands this summer. 👇

1. Discover the unique culture of Berlin

There’s always something to do in Berlin. Image: Dreamstime

Reaching Berlin from the Netherlands with European Sleeper is as simple as closing your eyes and tucking in for a good night’s sleep.

Hop on board a little after 10 PM in Amsterdam Centraal, and you can sleep until you arrive in Berlin a little after 6 AM, ready for a busy day of exploring.

As a city formerly divided between East and West, Berlin has a unique vibe that offers something for everyone, from history buffs to culture enthusiasts.

Since you’re able to comfortably sleep while you travel, it’s very easy to make your trip to Berlin a short weekend trip.

Good news, because it’s needless to say, if you’re looking for a party, this is your place to go.

READ MORE | REVIEW: We slept our way from Amsterdam to Berlin on the new European Sleeper train

Tempted, but looking for a balance between comfort and affordability? European Sleeper’s couchette compartments may be the perfect fit for you.

Or are you a solo female traveller and the idea of sharing a sleeping compartment with random people is making you a bit nervous? No worries, European Sleeper offers women-only compartments as well. 😌

Tip! July and August are the highest tourist seasons, so travel in June to avoid the biggest crowds and snag the best deals.

🚂 Journey length from Amsterdam: Just under eight hours. 💸 Couchette ticket price: Starting at €49.99

2. Relax in Bad Schandau

Those landscapes look like they’re straight from a fairytale. Image: Depositphotos

Bad what-now? Don’t worry, you’re not the only one who hasn’t heard of this place before — making it the perfect destination if you’re looking to avoid heaps of people on your holiday.

You can even avoid the crowds at your starting destination if you’d like. With European Sleeper, you can start your journey not only from the bustling Amsterdam Centraal but also from Amersfoort, Deventer, The Hague, Rotterdam, or Roosendaal.

Whatever your starting point is, you can settle in for the night and arrive in Bad Schandau at around 9:20 AM.

Tip! For an even more relaxing journey, you can opt for a more comfortable five-person couchette compartment, where you get more space and air conditioning (you are travelling during the summer after all).

This small German town is home to one of the oldest health resorts in Europe. Sitting in the middle of a stunning national park, it has all the ingredients for a relaxing summer getaway.

🚂 Journey length from Amsterdam: Just under ten hours. 💸 Couchette ticket price: Starting at €59.99

3. Get lost in the charm of Prague

We wouldn’t mind getting lost here. Image: Dreamstime

From a hidden gem to a certified classic — and with its stunning historic architecture, the magnificent Vltava, and charming narrow streets, we get why.

This is the longest journey from the Netherlands, departing Amsterdam at around 10:30 PM, you’ll arrive in Prague around midday the next day — which means you can sleep in and arrive energised.

You can also include a breakfast in your booking and enjoy a hot drink, juice, yoghurt with granola, crackers with various toppings and a bun for an additional €14.

If you’re looking for a place to have a fun holiday, but Berlin-style techno clubs sound a bit intense, Prague is a great option for more relaxed nightlife.

Travelling solo? Sleeper trains are a fun way to meet people to go out with if you’re travelling alone or simply looking to expand your circle.

After all, what’s a night of partying when you’ve already spent a night together?

Tip! Prague is also famous for its delicious and affordable food. If you go, make sure to eat at least one honey cake per day (or drink one Czech beer if it’s that kind of holiday).

🚂 Journey length from Amsterdam: Just under 13 hours. 💸 Couchette ticket price: Starting at €69.99

4. Take in the beauty of Dresden

Germany has some serious stuff to offer. Image: Depositphotos

Sometimes called ‘the Florence of the Elbe’, this German city is another treat for architecture lovers.

Travelling with a night train isn’t just about the destination you reach, though. The environment is comfortable, as well as sociable, so you can meet fellow travellers or simply decide to doze off during the night.

However, it doesn’t hurt if the destination you reach is also stunning — the train brings you to Dresden at around 8:20 AM.

Despite being bombed heavily during World War II, Dresden is home to some of the most beautiful baroque buildings in Germany.

But it doesn’t just look classy — it has the activities to go with it. Dresden is one of the best spots in Germany to enjoy opera, classical music, and theatre.

Want to travel to the opera in style? European Sleeper also offers luxury sleeper compartments that come with three comfortable beds, a table, and a complimentary breakfast.

🚂 Journey length from Amsterdam: Just under ten hours. 💸 Couchette ticket price: Starting at €59.99

5. Get active in Dečín

Hike all the way up to this view. Image: Dreamstime

If you’re not just looking to relax, but also get active this summer, Dečín is a great choice.

You won’t get busy city streets or crowds of tourists here — but you will get gorgeous landscapes, loads of hiking spots, and rafting or canoeing on the Elbe.

Sounds like the perfect place to have a bike, right? Good thing European Sleeper allows you to bring yours on board.

🚂 Journey length from Amsterdam: Just over eleven hours. 💸 Couchette ticket price: Starting at €59.99

6. Keep it simple and chic in Brussels

You don’t need to go far to see some serious beauty. Image: Depositphotos

Unfortunately, we sometimes don’t get to take a lot of time off during the summer and travel far. How lucky then, that the Netherlands is so close to the perfect weekend getaway spot — Brussels.

The journey won’t take long, so sleeping compartments aren’t always necessary. Thankfully, European Sleeper also offers cosy six-person seat compartments perfect for covering short distances.

Brussels is close (great), which means the journey is affordable (even more great), but it still has a lot to offer (will the greatness ever end?); you have everything from important EU institutions, to adorable flea markets, to the silly Manneken Pis.

Oh, and the waffles. Do not forget about the waffles.

🚂 Journey length from Amsterdam: Approximately three hours. 💸 Seat ticket price: Starting at €19.99

Time to make friends and memories. Image: European Sleeper/Supplied

If you’re ready to start planning your summer vacations, European Sleeper offers some amazing options for every traveller.

Travelling by night train means even far-away destinations are easier to reach, and the fun doesn’t start when you reach your destination — the journey is already part of the experience. ✨

Which of these destinations sounds the best to you? start your journey and check out tickets on European Sleeper.