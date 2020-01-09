On the 18 January this year, Amsterdam will celebrate National Tulip Day (Tulpen Dag). If you’re in Amsterdam or the surrounds, then it’s an absolute must to go and pick twenty tulips for yourself. The gardens on Dam Square are open from 1pm to 5pm.

National Tulip Day

So, how does this tulip picking actually work? Well, first things first, you need to turn up at Dam Square between 13:00 and 17:00 on 18 January 2020- it’s always on the third Saturday of January. You’ll be given a biodegradable bag (you can’t bring your own) and you can fill it with only twenty tulips (but they are totally free, so you really shouldn’t complain).

Need to know the history behind National Tulip Day? Go to the Amsterdam Tulip Museum

If, after snagging your bag of tulips, you absolutely need to know more, then the The Amsterdam Tulip Museum is there for you. It is situated in Jordaan, one of the most beautiful and fascinating areas of the Dutch capital.

The small museum allows visitors to learn more about the tulip history. It offers a range of images and videos that help you understand more about this flower and its path through Europe. The museum sells a large range of products decorated by the tulip icon.

Can’t make it to National Tulip Day? The Flower Market is open every day of the week

Maybe you can’t make it to Amsterdam on the 18th: don’t worry! You can still get yourself some tulips in Amsterdam. The flower market is located in the Amsterdam City Centre. It’s not only about tulips, but is worth a visit if you’re here as a tourist. You can find seasonal flowers and a big variety of tulips bulbs throughout the whole year.

It is a very touristy location, but you can appreciate its particular set up and its peculiar mix of colors, shapes and smells. It is the only floating flower market of the world.

It is open daily and you can also buy different kinds of souvenirs.

Need MORE tulips than National Tulip Day can provide? Go to Keukenhof!

Do you need THE MOST tulip-y area in your life? Then you have to visit Keukenhof (not in Amsterdam, but reachable within an hour). Keukenhof is a beautiful, absolutely massive tulip garden that opens each year from March to May. It has 32 hectares of flowers, 7 million bulbs, and 800 varieties of tulips. You can also enjoy flower sculptures, events, children’s activities and much more. As someone who is unconvinced by adulthood, I’d recommend the candyfloss.

So what are you waiting for? Bring some colour into your life and visit one or more of these events for a fun day out!

Editor’s Note: This article was originally published on 12 January 2018, but was updated for your reading pleasure on 9 January 2020.

Feature image: John-Mark Smith/Pexels