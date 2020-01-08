2020 is an exciting year for all sorts of reasons. It’s the first year of a new decade, it’s pleasingly aesthetic to the eye, and you can make jokes about 2020 vision like never before. But here in the Netherlands, we have six very specific reasons to be very excited about 2020.

The Eurovision

The first, of course, is the Eurovision Song Contest, which will be hosted this year by the Netherlands after our triumphant win last year with Duncan Laurence’s beautiful song “Arcade”. Eurovision 2020 will be held in Rotterdam, and we’re so excited about the whole thing. To make the event more environmentally friendly, the Netherlands is looking into providing long distance international trains to the Netherlands to bring people from far and wide sustainably to Rotterdam. If you want to keep up with the Eurovision details as they emerge, we have an article on that here.

Summer

We’re very excited for summer. As in, desperate for summer. And it’s only January! How are we going to survive the next, well, at least six months? Although the Netherlands is far from famed for its summer temperatures, anything is better than it still being dark at 9am in the morning, and raining to boot. We’ll just be happy with daylight this year. But because 2019 was one of the hottest years on record for the Netherlands, we could be in for a good summer. By which we mean one day of sunshine. Maybe.

Trump (hopefully) departing

2020 is an important year for people from the US, as the presidential elections will be taking place in November. In the Netherlands, we’re watching on with a sort of terrified glee as Trump creates wreckage (sometimes literally) as far as the eye can see. We’re pretty excited to see him (hopefully) disappear from the public eye in 2020, even if it will only be at the very end of the year.

Brexit (maybe)

Another political one for you: in 2020 Brexit may actually, finally happen. We’re not exactly looking forward to this one, but like Mark Rutte, we’re glad the whole drama may finally come to an end. Boris Johnson now has a majority in the House of Commons, and intends on officially Brexiting before the 31 January this year. So this particular event could be happening pretty early in the year, but honestly at this point we’re all a bit sceptical.

Euro 2020

This summer, the UEFA Euro 2020 tournament is taking place. The Netherlands will be hosting some of the games, and it’ll also be playing and obviously, winning. The games the Netherlands will be hosting will take place in Amsterdam, at the Johan Cruijff Arena. From what we know as of now, the Netherlands will be in a group consisting of Ukraine, Austria, and a not-yet-determined fourth country.

Reading every DutchReview article closely

Now, this one is obvious. In 2020, clearly the thing we’re all most excited about is following DutchReview’s every move. Whether it’s a weather article, an update on Dutch politics, or just us screaming about how Dutch people don’t use curtains again, you better be reading every single one. Every. Single. One. Or we’ll come for you.

Ad

What are you excited for in 2020? Let us know in the comments below!

Feature image: Pexels/Pixabay.