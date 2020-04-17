Amsterdam Gay Pride foundation (AGP) has decided to postpone this year’s pride celebrations, which were scheduled to take place between 25 July and 2 August this year.

This news is hardly unexpected, as Prime Minister Rutte has warned that we need to get used to the 1.5 metre society. In a press conference on Wednesday, he noted that even if the coronavirus numbers continue to look ok, only certain rules will be relaxed after 28 April. More details on that will be released next Tuesday.

Pride parade would be impossible under 1.5 metre society

Anyone who has been to a pride parade knows that it would be impossible to celebrate in a a 1.5 metre society. But there are also rumours that regardless of practicalities, public gatherings will be banned until 1 September.

Finances were also a factor in AGP’s decision

There are also financial considerations involved in AGP’s decision, as many companies that would usually pay to have a boat in the Canal Parade or to organise a party cannot do so at the moment.

Municipality is providing support

The Canal Parade has been rescheduled to 7th August 2021, and the Amsterdam Pride has been moved to next year. The municipality of Amsterdam has agreed to extend AGP’s licence for a year, and has allowed organisers to keep 80% of the grant they received, so that they can pay their workers and have enough capital to organise next year’s parade.

Feature Image: WikimediaImages/Pixabay