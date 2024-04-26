Being short in the Netherlands: a short guide for the vertically-challenged

The Dutch are famous for being super tall, which is hard to miss when there are so many towering people around you — they even have something called Klub Lange Mensen, or Tall People’s Club.

Tips and guides about visiting the Netherlands are aplenty: where to go, what to see, and what to eat. But I have yet to see a simple guide to help short people navigate this wonderfully tiny country inhabited by tall people. 📏

It’s obviously a very serious issue that deserves our collective attention — especially my attention since I stand at a towering 5’3” (160cm). On a good day, I’m 5’3″ and 1/4.

According to the World Population Review 2023, the Netherlands is still the world’s tallest nation, with the average height in the country for men being 183.78 cm, and 170.36 cm for women; true competition between them and me. 😀

I know the plight of being a short person all too well; therefore, I fancy myself an expert on the subject.

So gather ’round short people, I present to you the short person’s guide to the Netherlands.

Make friends with shorter people

What better way to feel a little less short than making friends with people who you stand level with? You won’t have trouble shaking hands or seeing eye-to-eye, so to speak.

Try joining expat/international hangouts where you’ll surely meet people who come from countries that aren’t as vertically blessed as the Dutch — we short people have to stick together!

Conquer your bike

Make sure you practice climbing those Dutch roadster bikes. For the inexperienced, these bikes roll with large wheels and daunting tall seats.

But there’s a way to get on that two-wheeler and ride like a pro. The trick is to position the pedal in a way where you can step on it, lift yourself up onto the seat and start pedalling. 🚲

Buying a kid’s bike (like I did) is always an option — it’s a shame-free zone here!

Conquer your bike as a short person! Image: Depositphotos

Give yourself a boost

I noticed during my time in the Netherlands that everything is placed a little higher, which makes sense — like when I realized I couldn’t reach the top shelves in a Dutch kitchen.

So I suggest keeping a step ladder in your home and wearing platform or high-heeled shoes. 👠

Without these boosts, your legs will probably start to give out after too much standing on your toes to see through the peephole in your door.

Why not give yourself a little height boost with some high heels? Image: Depositphotos

I generally did a lot of tiptoeing and jumping up and down, like when I could only see my forehead and the top of my head in the bathroom mirror until I got an extra one. On the bright side, my legs certainly got a nice workout.

Exercise those neck muscles

The Dutch are people you can look up to, literally. If you’re going to socialize with the Dutch, whether it be in a relaxed, social setting or in the workplace, expect to look up to the skies pretty often.

Those neck muscles are going to get a good workout, so you better practice at home. Try it in the mirror; you’ll want to practice doing this with style and elegance.

Constantly looking up as a short person when you’re talking to a tall Dutch person is tiring; massage that neck! Image: Depositphotos

If you still find yourself fumbling with door handles or feel that your legs just can’t take any more tiptoeing, then it’s time to hop on a train and go to Belgium. 😆

Are you a short person living in this land of very, very tall people with tips to add to our guide?