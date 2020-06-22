The RIVM has published the latest count of coronavirus cases in the Netherlands for today, June 22.

The latest count reveals an additional 69 cases of coronavirus in the country. Ever since the outbreak began back in February, there’s been a total of 49,658 cases.

Severe cases of coronavirus have lead to 2 people ending up in the hospital, where they are now receiving medical care.

For the first time in a long while, the virus has caused no deaths. Overall, 6,090 people have passed away from the coronavirus.

400 people arrested at protest against coronavirus rules on Sunday

Around four hundred people were arrested yesterday at the demonstration against the coronavirus rules on the Malieveld in The Hague. Over 2000 people were at the protest itself, and after they did not obey the 1.5m rule, they were ordered to disperse. In the end, police used a water cannon to get them to move on.

Protest tomorrow on Malieveld by hospitality workers

People who work in the hospitality and event management industries are planning a protest tomorrow on the Malieveld in The Hague at 4:00 PM. So far, 700 people have clicked the “Going” button on the Facebook event for the protest, NOS reports. They are protesting against the current coronavirus rules they need to obey, arguing that the rules are too strict. They are also asking for more financial support from the government.

