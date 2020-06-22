Summer is officially here! This Saturday marked the start of summer, and with it, we can expect some high temperatures.

This week we’ll really be feeling hot temperatures, according to to the forecast by Buienradar.

Today will be quite a sunny day, despite some low clouds from time to time. The wind blows from the west and it is weak to moderate.

In the afternoon, the temperature will range from 19 degrees Celsius on the coast to 25 degrees in the east.

Tuesday will be a really sunny day. How sunny, you may ask? Well, the solar power will be at 7. What this means is that unprotected skin can burn within 10 minutes. Crispy! Needless to say, protect yourself with some sunscreen if you don’t fancy getting toasted. Temperatures will range from 21 degrees in the north-western coast to 27 degrees in Limburg. The afternoon will bring with it some much-needed cool breezes.

High temperatures from Wednesday onwards

Starting this Wednesday, the temperatures will pick up more and more, reaching 30 degrees Celsius and above. The odds of a nation-wide heatwave are low, but there are chances that instead we’ll get regional heatwaves.

A drought seems likely too, as there haven’t been enough downpours in the past few weeks. Whatever the case, 2020 seems to be on track to be in the top 5% of the driest years on record.

Have you stocked up on sunscreen? Let us know in the comments!

Feature Image: Jan-Mallander/Pixabay