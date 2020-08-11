This week the RIVM has reported 4036 new coronavirus cases, another huge increase on last week’s 2588 infections.

There have been nine deaths from coronavirus this week, in comparison to six last week. However, the number of hospitalisations of coronavirus patients has decreased since last week, dropping to 38 this week from last week’s 44.

Another change since last week is that the percentage of coronavirus tests coming back positive has increased to 3.5%. Last week, this number was only last week’s 2.3%

RIVM director Jaap van Dissel briefed the Dutch Cabinet this morning on how the coronavirus situation in the Netherlands. He notes that most people who are getting coronavirus at the moment only have mild complaints, which makes the virus more difficult to track and trace.

Dutch town has a positive coronavirus test rate six times the national average

The city of Bergen op Zoom in North Brabant had over 14% of coronavirus tests from the past week return positive, which far exceeds the national average of 2.3%. The relatively high numbers may be due to the city’s location near the Belgian border, making it a popular tourist destination. Approximately half of the 139 infections in Bergen op Zoom are people from the Moroccan-Dutch community, so the outbreak has also been linked to Eid-ul-Adha Muslim holiday celebrations.

Two municipalities, Amsterdam and Rotterdam, have made face masks compulsory in specific busy areas. The measure applies only to people aged 13 and above. During the weekends, there’ll be a team of enforcers reminding people to wear a mask and giving them one if need be. Those who do not respect the rules risk a fine of €95.

Press conference: Rutte puts Netherlands on notice, gives municipalities more power

Prime Minister Mark Rutte and Minister of Health Hugo de Jonge held a press conference after Dutch coronavirus infections soared in recent weeks. Rutte explained that avoiding a second lockdown means people need to take the precautions seriously, and has given more power to municipalities to handle the issue locally.

