As temperatures fly into the 30 degree range once again today, the Netherlands could be facing a record heatwave in the coming days.

Dutch tropical days are unusual in themselves, but we could be having eight of them in a row! Maximum temperatures today will range from 29 degrees in Wadden to 35 degrees in the south. Another two days like this, which weather forecasters predict, and we’ll break the national record.

Thunderstorms this afternoon could provide a little relief and momentarily lower temperatures. The showers could be accompanied by gusts of wind and hail in parts of the country.

By Thursday, maximum temperatures could drop to 25 degrees, but the heatwave is certainly not over yet.

Hazards to be aware of during this heatwave

Heatwaves put strain on Dutch water supplies, with empty reservoirs threatening to dry up taps in some parts of the country. Using water sparingly is vital, so avoid washing cars and filling swimming pools at this time.

But staying cool is also important, so take the opportunity to head to the beach, take a dip in a lake, or surf some Dutch waves.

Be aware though that bodies of water in the Netherlands also have hazards to be aware of, be they lakes, rivers or the sea.

How will you be spending this heatwave? What are your tips for staying cool this summer? Let us know in the comments below.

Featured Image: Haley Phelps/Unsplash