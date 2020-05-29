As the Netherlands gears up to further lift coronavirus restrictions from Monday, RIVM released the latest figures for coronavirus in Holland.

The latest count shows a further 176 people have tested positive for coronavirus. This is expected to dramatically increase from Monday, when everyone with mild symptoms can be tested.

Over the past day, 28 people have sadly been confirmed dead from COVID-19. It brings the total Dutch death toll to 5,931.

Meanwhile, 9 people have been admitted to the hospital.

On Monday, the Netherlands enters the next phase of the gradual lifting of the intelligent lockdown. While the basic measures of social distancing and hand washing still apply, cafes, bars, restaurants, public transport, museums, theatres, cinemas, high schools and some other areas will begin the transition to the ‘new normal.’

Find out what to expect from Monday.

Cases of coronavirus emerge once more in a meat processing plant Slaughterhouses remain one of the hotspots of coronavirus outbreaks, after 21 employees of a Helmond slaughterhouse tested positive this week. Ad Van Rooi Meat will close its door until next Tuesday. Testing was conducted after some employees of the Dutch Food and Consumer Product Safety Authority and the Animal Sector Quality Inspection tested positive for coronavirus. The same employees visited Van Rooi meat last week.