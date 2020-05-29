The memory of the cold and windy Dutch winter seems to be only a distant bad dream.

This spring has turned out to be the sunniest season in the Netherlands by a long shot. And the summer that is about to come does give any reason to believe the sun will not continue to shine bright like a diamond.

What will the weather be like this coming weekend?

Today has been really sunny, and you can expect it to stay that way, reports Weerplaza. Temperatures range from between 20 to 25 degrees Celsius. The air is quite dry and the wind is gentle, except on the Wadden Islands, where the wind is slightly more present.

Saturday will be just as warm if not even warmer in some areas inland, with some temperatures ranging from 21 degrees to 26 degrees Celsius. The wind will blow from the east and northeast but will be quite moderate.

Sunday, the first day of the Pentecost, will have some high clouds on the horizon which will drop the temperature to around 20 degrees, but nevertheless it remains warm throughout the country.

Monday, the second day of the Pentecost, is also another important date to enjoy the sun because the terraces will reopen! Beyond that, the weather will be less windy and warmer, so expect temperatures from 24 to 27 degrees!

Overall, stay safe and continue to respect the social distancing rules so that we might all have a good weekend. And of course, remember sunscreen!

Excited for the coming weekend? what are you planning on doing? Let us know in the comments!

Feature Image: Skitterphoto/Pixabay