This week, several slaughterhouses in the Netherlands had to close due to coronavirus infections or for disrespecting social distancing measures.

The newest situation concerns a slaughterhouse that will close because of coronavirus infections.The plant, called Van Rooi Meat, is in Helmond and will have to close its door until next Tuesday, reports NOS.

21 employees tested positive

Around 10% of all employees of the plant were tested. 130 employees were tested in total, and out of them, 21 tested positive.

Testing was conducted after some employees of the Dutch Food and Consumer Product Safety Authority and the Animal Sector Quality Inspection tested positive for coronavirus. The same employees visited Van Rooi meat last week.

Van Rooi employees who tested positive will be required to undertake a two-week quarantine with their housemates in a provided hotel.

Hotbed for infection

The results of the tests indicate that the Van Rooi meat plant is a potential hotbed for infection given its close quarters and work will only be resumed once its safe for the employees to do so. The Dutch Food and Consumer Product Safety Authority and the Animal Sector Quality Inspection will also not let employees work in the coming days.

Throughout this week, there have been similar situations in slaughterhouses in Groenlo and Apeldoorn, with plants owned by the company Vion. In Groenlo, an outbreak occurred, while in Apeldoorn police had to intervene as employees were being transported to the slaughterhouse in vans, breaking social distancing measures.

Feature Image: U.S. Department of Agriculture/Flickr/Public Domain