The RIVM has published the latest count of coronavirus cases in the Netherlands for Tuesday the 5th of May.

As of today, there are 317 more official cases since the last count, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the Netherlands to 41,087.

There have been 89 new hospitalizations, bringing the total to 11,126.

Unfortunately, there have been 86 more deaths, bringing the number of casualties due to the virus to 5,168. Although these numbers are a bit higher than the days before, this is because some deaths and hospitalisations are not reported on the day they occur. On Tuesdays, the total for the week preceding become accurate.

Here’s an overview of some other coronavirus related news in the Netherlands:

Facemasks will be obligatory on KLM flights

KLM will make facemasks obligatory on its flights from 11 May onwards. Passengers who do not wear one will not be allowed to fly. However, there will not be any fines if passengers do not wear a mask.KLM will be adding some extra flights from 11 May onwards, resuming its routes to Barcelona, ​​Madrid, Rome, Milan, Budapest, Prague, Warsaw and Helsinki. Passengers may also wear a scarf instead of a facemask. So long as it covers the nose and mouth and fastens behind the ears, it’s good to go, according to the KLM spokesperson.

First hints of cabinet’s plans for reopening society

The cabinet is considering reopening terraces from 1 June, which is good news for all of you who have been missing sipping beer in this good weather. Also under consideration is making face masks on public transport obligatory, as more people will be on the move soon. More details will be released soon, such as the government’s plans for contact professions, and when these changes might come into effect.

King Willem Alexander’s Remembrance Day speech

Though not strictly coronavirus related, yesterday was Remembrance Day and King Willem Alexander gave a speech that has really impressed people. He spoke about his great-grandmother’s role during WWII, and the fact that many members of the Jewish community did not feel that she did enough to help them. This is the first time this has been acknowledged by a member of the royal family.

