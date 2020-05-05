The cabinet is currently fleshing out its plans for the next phase of lockdown. As the numbers of deaths, hospitalisations and ICU beds occupied by coronavirus patients continue to fall, some restrictions are likely to be lifted soon.

Terraces may reopen from 1 June

Many of us have been missing sitting on a terrace, sipping a beer, especially with the amazing weather we’ve been having recently. Good news might be just around the corner, as the cabinet is considering opening terraces again from 1 June onwards.

Face masks on public transport

The cabinet is also considering making the wearing of facemasks on public transport obligatory, as more and more people begin moving around. Public transport is currently still intended only for those who absolutely need to travel to work.

But as more people begin to move around- for example when primary schools reopen next week- the 1.5m distance cannot be guaranteed on public transport, so the cabinet is considering making facemasks obligatory.

More details to emerge

As yet, there are no confirmed details on how the cabinet wants contact professions (such as hairdressers) to manage things when they reopen. There are also no set dates yet for when these rules will be relaxed. That should be revealed over the coming weeks- probably on Wednesday, when the next press conference is set to take place.

Are you excited for a specific social distancing rule to be lifted? Let us know in the comments below.

Feature Image: Eveline de Bruin/Pixabay