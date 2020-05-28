The latest figures of coronavirus in the Netherlands show that cases are still increasing — although at a slower rate.

In today’s count by RIVM, it’s been revealed that there are 182 more cases of coronavirus in the Netherlands. Ever since the outbreak started back in February, there’s been a total of 45,950 cases.

Severe cases of coronavirus sadly still occur. In the past 24-hours, 16 people have ended up in the hospital and are now receiving treatment.

Unfortunately, the virus has claimed the life of 32 people since yesterday’s count. Throughout the country, 5,903 people have succumbed to the virus since the pandemic began.

The country is about to go through an important step of reopening on June 1. Nevertheless, the Netherlands cannot underestimate the impact of coronavirus. If people don’t continue to follow social distancing measures, a second wave could be imminent.

With summer around the corner, many people are wondering if they’ll still be able to soak up the sun outside the Netherlands.

Prime-Minister Mark Rutte has urged people to postpone their holidays, but plans are being made to draft up a list of potential travel destinations, as well as no-go areas. It’s relatively certain that the Dutch will be able to travel to places that have a comparable coronavirus situation to the Netherlands.

It’s happening! Free coronavirus testing for all after June 1

Finally, after weeks in which testing for people with mild complaints was a long ordeal, we will now finally have more accessible testing.

There will be 80 testing facilities across the country, with options to expand if necessary. Those who have mild symptoms can report to the GGD (Municipal Health Organisation) and they will be able to get a test within 24-hours. Afterwards, they’ll be able to find within 48-hours the results. Thankfully, the tests will also be free of charge.

Eating a lekker meal on a sidewalk, square, road, or parking space will become a possibility — nee, a norm — as municipalities grant restaurants and bars more space to, well, create more space.

When catering facilities reopen on Monday, they need to be able to keep customers and staff one and a half metres away from each other to comply with social distancing rules. Of course, in the Netherlands space is scarce, so that’s not an easy directive. Luckily, many municipalities are taking to steps to take over other public spaces, so restaurants and bars can still operate.

