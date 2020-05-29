While the majority of the Dutch population has been working from home, the back streets of crime continue to function. A man in Rotterdam was shot dead in the early hours of this morning, while police discovered a drug lab in Brabant last night.

The suspected murder took place around 7 a.m. this morning in a paved front yard. Police said that it appeared to be a crime-related murder, reports NOS. The crime took place in the IJsselmonde district, in the south of the city.

Op de #Bramentuin in #Rotterdam #Zuid is een man beschoten en na een poging reanimatie aan zijn verwondingen overleden. — Politie Rotterdam eo (@Politie_Rdam) May 29, 2020

The police received phone calls about the event at the time of the shooting. Two vehicles were involved, and one was driven away. However, in some fast-acting police work, two suspects have been arrested. They were attempting to escape near De Kuip Stadium — but were arrested instead.

Drug lab discovered in Brabant

Meanwhile, police have arrested a further six people after discovering a drug lab in Vorstenbosch, Brabant last night. Police said the lab was in operation and was producing synthetic drugs. One person was arrested directly inside the lab, reports Omroep Brabant, while the other arrests were outside.

In #Vorstenbosch op de #kampweg hebben wij een in werking zijnde drugslab aangetroffen dat gebruikt wordt voor het produceren van synthetische drugs. Dankzij binnengekomen informatie zijn wij het drugslab op het spoor gekomen. pic.twitter.com/7G7z40Zgp4 — Politie Oost-Brabant (@politieob) May 29, 2020

A police spokesman warned that despite the lab being in a rural area, it could have been very dangerous. “It may not have been in the middle of a residential area, but due to the presence of toxic substances and the possible risk of explosion, it is always dangerous.”

Ad

Police targeted the Kampweg location after they “received information.” Now, The National Dismantling Facility will research the lab’s systems, and deconstruct the operation.

Follow DutchReview on Facebook for more daily news about the Netherlands.

Feature Image: Politie Brabant/Twitter