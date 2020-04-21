The RIVM’s most recent coronavirus numbers are out. The recent downward trend of hospitalizations and deaths has come to an end, with today’s deaths and hospitalizations disappointingly higher than yesterday.

As of today, there are 729 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total number of reported cases to 34,134.

There are 118 new hospitalisations, despite there only being 75 reported yesterday. That brings the new total to 9,897.

Finally, 164 new deaths have been reported, almost triple the number yesterday. The total mortality count for the Netherlands is now 3,916.

But the RIVM notes that on Tuesdays the number of deaths and reported hospital admissions is usually the highest of the week. This is because reports from Friday, Saturday and Sunday are processed only on Monday.

OMT advises cabinet to gradually reopen schools, but public gatherings until September

The Outbreak Management Team (OMT) has advised the cabinet to begin to reopen schools in May. Tonight, the Prime Minister will give a press conference, detailing the decision that the cabinet has taken about the next phase of the coronavirus crisis in the Netherlands.

Until 28 April, the current social distancing measures are in place. However, according to the OMT’s advice, public gatherings and events should be cancelled until 1 September, or even October. That’s bad news for any of you hoping for a late-summer festival or concert. Additionally, the OMT also advised for the catering, restaurant and cafe industry to remain closed until the middle of May, so don’t expect to go for a meal out any time soon.

New protocol might allow hairdressers to go back to work

One of the industries that has been majorly affected by the coronavirus crisis is hairdressing salons. A new protocol has been developed and proposed by two unions, CNV and FNV, with the help of hairdressing organisation ANKO, in order to allow hairdressers to get back to work.

One of the potential ways of re-opening hairdressers involves taking some necessary safety precautions. As such, both the hairdresser and the customer need to wear face masks, while the hairdresser also needs to wear gloves. Hairdressers will also need to keep a distance from each other within the salon.

How does coronavirus affect children in the Netherlands?

How does coronavirus affect children, and what role are children playing in the spread of the virus? These questions need to be considered before relaxing coronavirus measures becomes a possibility in the Netherlands.

As of now, it appears that children do not display severe symptoms of the infection. In fact, some cases are so mild that symptoms are not even present. Rarely does coronavirus result in a fever for children.

The Outbreak Management Team, which advises the Dutch cabinet, stated in their advice (issued April 14) that reopening primary schools and nurseries will not drastically affect the number of IC beds, since most cases among youth are mild. Thus, it has advised the cabinet to gradually begin reopening schools in May.

Coronavirus Check app opens to public; infection tracking apps still not ready

Apps are a major part of the government’s plan to emerge from the coronavirus crisis. There has been significant progress on that this week, but also some setbacks.

The cabinet has said several times that there are three criteria the country must meet before the coronavirus rules are relaxed: the health system needs to not be overwhelmed any more; we need to have sufficient testing capacity, and we need a way of tracking who has been infected. It’s the last one that the apps are useful for, but finding a way to track who has been potentially infected without invading privacy is proving difficult.

OMT advice: children to return to daycare, schools will partially open, more space for youngsters

At 7 PM today we will get the official announcement about the current coronavirus measures in the Netherlands. We’ll get information about things such as until when will the deadline be extended and what measures will stay and which will be eased off.

Following the Scandinavian model, where they have already partially opened schools, the Netherlands might soon follow after the May holidays. Meanwhile, secondary schools may begin physical classes again.

The advice given in regards to sports differs from children, teenagers and professional athletes. Children, who are of maximum 12 years of age, can participate in sporting activities without thinking about the 1.5-meter distancing protocols. For professional athletes, individual training is allowed, varying from the type of sport they practice.

